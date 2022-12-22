|
EQS-News: UMT United Mobility Technology AG: UMT Group publishes Letter to the Shareholders
Munich, December 22, 2022
UMT United Mobility Technology AG (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) today published its annual Letter to the Shareholders.
The Letter to the Shareholders is available on the Company's website (www.umt.ag) under Corporate News.
About UMT AG:
UMT United Mobility Technology AG stands as a "TechnologyHouse" for the development and implementation of customized solutions for the digitalization of business processes. With Mobile Payment, Smart Rental and MEXS, UMT has technological platforms for payment, digital rental and now also for communication. The software-oriented technology portfolio now extends far beyond payment and also includes commerce, IoT and, with MEXS, communication, and forms the basis for forward-looking, integrated products. UMT is now much more than a FinTech company and serves the retail and rental sectors as well as industry.
The IT and consulting expertise built up over a decade in the field of e-commerce and payment is the basis for value-creating investments in companies that contribute to the digital transformation of the co-testing environment and thus provides the answers to the most pressing questions of companies. The focus of the investment activities is on medium-sized companies with future-oriented and stable business models. The aim is to participate in the digital transformation with a forward-looking buy-and-build strategy and thus to achieve significant revenue and earnings growth in the UMT Group with sustainable profitability and steady cash flow.
The UMT United Mobility Technology AG share (GSIN: A2YN70, ISIN: DE000A2YN702) is traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is listed on the Basic Board of Deutsche Boerse AG.
Contact:UMT AG
Investor Relations
Telephone: +49 89 20 500 680
Fax: +49 89 20 500 555
GSIN: A2YN70
ISIN: DE000A2YN702
investor.relations@umt.ag
www.umt.ag
Headquarters: Munich, Germany
Register Court: Munich, Germany
Board of Directors: Dr. Juergen Schulz (Spokesman),
Thomas Teufel
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Walter Raizner
