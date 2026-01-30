EQS-News: Unbroken record series with high revenue momentum for cloud and subscriptions – 20th record year in a row for revenue and earnings

EQS-News: ATOSS Software SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

According to provisional figures, ATOSS Software SE is once again reporting a strong financial year with new records for revenue and earnings. In total, revenue increased by 11 percent over the prior year, climbing to EUR 189.3 million (previous year: EUR 170.6 million) in connection with an EBIT margin of 36 percent (previous year: 37 percent). The Management Board expects the ATOSS success story to continue in financial year 2026 as well - and beyond.

Munich, January 30, 2026

Following a vibrant fourth quarter, ATOSS Software SE has consistently maintained its growth course in the 2025 financial year. For the twentieth time in a row, the Munich-based workforce management specialist has once again succeeded in surpassing the already high record figures of previous years in terms of revenue and earnings. The company has thereby continued and expanded its strategic expansion trajectory at a high level, despite the persistently weak economic environment. From the viewpoint of the year as whole, Group revenue was up by 11 percent to EUR 189.3 million (previous year: EUR 170.6 million). Of this amount, software revenue contributed a 13 percent revenue gain, totaling EUR 140.7 million (previous year: EUR 124.9 million). Once again, revenue from cloud & subscriptions proved the main drivers of software revenue, which enjoyed a 28 percent boost to EUR 92.7 million (previous year: EUR 72.4 million) and are now accounting for a total revenue share of 49 percent (previous year: 42 percent). Together with the 1 percent rise in software maintenance revenue amounting to EUR 39.2 million (previous year: EUR 39.0 million), recurring revenue advanced year-on-year by 18 percent, reaching EUR 131.9 million (previous year: EUR 111.3 million). Recurring revenue from cloud & subscriptions, as well as maintenance accounted for 70 percent of total revenue in the 2025 financial year (previous year: 65 percent). One-off revenue from software licenses developed in the opposite direction, down by 35 percent to EUR 8.8 million (previous year: EUR 13.5 million). Revenue with consulting services expanded in the same period to EUR 39.6 million (previous year: EUR 35.9 million). Hardware revenue amounted to EUR 3.7 million (previous year: EUR 5.8 million) due to customer investment reticence.

Demand for software solutions from new and existing customers improved significantly in the second half of the year compared to the first half and, overall, is at the level of the previous year. The marked rise in the order intake for cloud & subscriptions compared to the previous year is particularly noteworthy in this context. The key cloud & subscriptions KPIs relating to the order situation also developed positively. The cloud & subscriptions order backlog, which indicates the revenue from contractually committed cloud usage fees within the next 12 months, advanced by 27 percent to EUR 109.1 million in the 2025 business year (31.12.2024: EUR 85.8 million). This cloud & subscriptions key figure also includes the cloud & subscriptions Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from current cloud & subscriptions fees, which was up by 28 percent to a total of EUR 101.3 million compared to the year-end figure on December 31, 2024 (EUR 79.3 million). The total ARR order backlog (consisting of cloud & subscriptions fees and maintenance revenue including the contractually committed revenue over the next 12 months) rose by 18 percent to EUR 146.5 million as of December 31, 2025.

The return on revenue based on operating earnings at 36 percent (previous year: 37 percent) is once again above the level of 34 percent forecast by the Management Board for the full year 2025 and already raised as of the third quarter. This development is primarily due to sustainable cost management within the Group.

The liquidity of the Group, as another key financial indicator, also reflects the consistently strong performance and ongoing stability of the ATOSS business model. As a result of the successful business development, liquidity increased by 10 percent year-on-year to a total of EUR 123.2 million (previous year: EUR 112.2 million).

Based on its long-term dividend policy that provides for a distribution rate of 75 percent relative to earnings per share, the Management Board will propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend of EUR 2.28 per share (previous year: EUR 2.13 per share) as part of its profit appropriation resolution. The recommendations for the appropriation of net income put forward by the Management and Supervisory Boards will be resolved upon at the Annual General Meeting on April 30, 2026.

The new revenue and earnings records as well as the strong growth in the cloud & subscriptions business as drivers of business development underline the high performance and competitive position of ATOSS. In addition, the ongoing digitalization of the global economy is opening up new opportunities for growth and investments for the Munich-based workforce management specialist. In line with the advancing integration of artificial intelligence in forecasting, planning and automation processes, ATOSS is increasingly expanding the scalability of its solution portfolio and boosting efficiency with data-driven decision models. Thanks to a technologically strong portfolio of solutions combined with a very sound financial base, ATOSS is well positioned to also exploit these opportunities sustainably in the future.

Against this backdrop, the Group is planning revenue of around EUR 215 million with an EBIT margin of at least 32 percent for the 2026 financial year. With a look to 2027, the Group anticipates revenue of around EUR 245 million.



CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: YEAR ON YEAR COMPARISON IN KEUR

01/01/2025

- 12/31/2025 Proportion of

total revenues 01/01/2024

- 12/31/2024 Proportion of

total revenues Change

2025 / 2024 Total revenues 189,258 100% 170,625 100% 11% Software 140,680 74% 124,856 73% 13% Licenses 8,785 5% 13,540 8% -35% Maintenance 39,211 21% 38,963 23% 1% Cloud & Subscriptions 92,684 49% 72,353 42% 28% Consulting 39,628 21% 35,943 21% 10% Hardware 3,679 2% 5,801 3% -37% Others 5,271 3% 4,025 2% 31% EBITDA 72,883 39% 67,829 40% 7% EBIT 68,128 36% 63,427 37% 7% EBT 71,941 38% 66,982 39% 7% Net profit 48,367 26% 45,451 27% 6% Cash flow (operating) 47,232 25% 59,472 35% -21% Liquidity (1),(2) 123,232 112,216 10% EPS in euro (3) 3.04 2.86 6% Employees 856 820 4%

CONSOLIDATED OVERVIEW PURSUANT TO IFRS: QUARTERLY GROWTH IN KEUR





Q4/25 Q3/25 Q2/25 Q1/25 Q4/24 Total revenues 49,931 47,240 45,836 46,251 44,736 Software 37,502 34,938 34,211 34,029 33,366 Licenses 2,739 1,773 1,559 2,714 3,805 Maintenance 9,631 9,730 9,891 9,959 9,872 Cloud & Subscriptions 25,132 23,435 22,761 21,356 19,689 Consulting 10,052 10,127 9,414 10,035 9,074 Hardware 846 855 834 1,144 1,133 Others 1,530 1,321 1,377 1,043 1,163 EBITDA 21,200 18,390 16,572 16,721 18,828 EBIT 19,961 17,182 15,404 15,581 17,684 EBIT margin in % 40% 36% 34% 34% 40% EBT 21,443 18,254 15,555 16,689 18,811 Net profit 14,311 12,336 10,406 11,314 12,573 Cash flow (operating) -2,242 34,770 -5,535 20,239 -2,245 Liquidity (1),(2) 123,232 125,690 91,249 131,910 112,216 EPS in euro 0.90 0.77 0.66 0.71 0.79 Employees (3) 856 853 825 805 820

(1) Cash and cash equivalents, other current and non-current financial assets (sight deposits, gold) as of the qualifying date, adjusted to exclude borrowings (loans)

(2) Dividend of EUR 2.13 per share on May 6, 2025 (KEUR 33,880). As a result of the capital increase from company funds and the issue of new shares in 2024, the dividend paid in 2024 was adjusted retrospectively for comparison purposes: dividend of EUR 1.69 per share on May 6, 2024 (KEUR 26,802).

(3) at the end of the quarter/year



Upcoming dates:

March 10, 2026 Publication of the annual report for 2025

March 10, 2026 Balance sheet press conference Call

April 24, 2026 Publication of the 3-monthly financial statements

April 24, 2026 Earnings Call Q1 2026

April 30, 2026 Ordinary annual general meeting 2026

July 24, 2026 Press release announcing the 6-monthly financial statements

July 24, 2026 Earnings Call Q2 2026

August 11, 2026 Publication of the 6-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Publication of the 9-monthly financial statements

October 23, 2026 Earnings Call Q3 2026

November 23, 2026 ATOSS at the German Equity Forum

ATOSS

ATOSS Software SE is a provider of technology and consulting solutions for professional workforce management and demand-optimized workforce deployment. Whether time & attendance management, mobile apps, workforce forecasting, sophisticated workforce scheduling or strategic capacity and requirement planning. ATOSS has just the right solution – both in the cloud and on-premises. The modular product families feature the highest level of functionality, technology and platform independence. ATOSS workforce management solutions make a measurable contribution to increased value creation and competitiveness for their customers. At the same time, they ensure greater planning fairness and satisfaction at the workplace. Customers include companies such as Barry Callebaut, C&A, City of Munich, Decathlon, Deutsche Bahn, Lufthansa, OBI, Primark, Sixt and W.L. Gore & Associates. Further information: www.atoss.com

ATOSS Software SE

Christof Leiber / CFO

Rosenheimer Straße 141 h,

D-81671 Munich

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 4 27 71 – 0