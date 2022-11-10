EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Sales doubled, profit sevenfold in month October 2022

EQS-News: UniDevice AG / Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Market Report

UniDevice AG: Sales doubled, profit sevenfold in month October 2022



10.11.2022

Investor News, 11/10/2022

UniDevice AG

Mittelstraße 7

12529 Schönefeld

Tel.: (030) 63415600 info@unidevice.de

October 2022: Sales doubled, profit sevenfold

Schönefeld, November 10, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the results for the month October 2022 and comments on the market situation.

Sales in October 2022 amounted to EUR 40.69 million (same month last year EUR 17.68 million; +130% growth). The profit was EUR 400 thousand (same month last year EUR 55 thousand; +727% growth).

The positive development in the month October 2022 (as in the second and third quarter) is mainly due to the weakening of the Euro compared to the USD. Purchasing in the Euro zone and selling devices in USD zones is going well.

UniDevice does a good job of buying iPhones internationally. We are not affected by shortages. Because of the scarcity feared in the market, UniDevice benefits from the robust willingness of B2B customers to pay for iPhones. We are optimistic about the further course of business in November and December 2022;" says Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).

About UniDevice AG

UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.

In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.

Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.

The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.