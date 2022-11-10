|
10.11.2022 09:00:08
EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Sales doubled, profit sevenfold in month October 2022
|
EQS-News: UniDevice AG
/ Key word(s): Monthly Figures/Market Report
Investor News, 11/10/2022
October 2022: Sales doubled, profit sevenfold
Schönefeld, November 10, 2022 - UniDevice AG (ISIN: DE000A11QLU3) announces the results for the month October 2022 and comments on the market situation.
Sales in October 2022 amounted to EUR 40.69 million (same month last year EUR 17.68 million; +130% growth). The profit was EUR 400 thousand (same month last year EUR 55 thousand; +727% growth).
The positive development in the month October 2022 (as in the second and third quarter) is mainly due to the weakening of the Euro compared to the USD. Purchasing in the Euro zone and selling devices in USD zones is going well.
UniDevice does a good job of buying iPhones internationally. We are not affected by shortages. Because of the scarcity feared in the market, UniDevice benefits from the robust willingness of B2B customers to pay for iPhones. We are optimistic about the further course of business in November and December 2022;" says Dr. Christian Pahl (CEO).
About UniDevice AG
UniDevice AG (DE000A11QLU3) is active in communication technology with PPA International AG, an international B2B broker for communication and entertainment electronics with a focus on high-priced smartphones from leading manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung.
In this market, the Berlin-based company was the first in Germany to specialize in optimizing the customer's supply chain.
Customers include wireless service providers as well as wholesalers and retailers. Risks are much lower than with a wholesaler because of the rapid inventory turnover and immediate payment by customers.
The company has been listed since March 2018 and has been represented on the capital market with a bond (DE000A254PV7) since December 2019.
Additional features:
File: UniDevice AG: going like clockwork
10.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|UniDevice AG
|Mittelstrasse 7
|12529 Schönefeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|030 63415600
|E-mail:
|info@unidevice.de
|Internet:
|www.unidevice.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A11QLU3
|WKN:
|A11QLU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1483491
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1483491 10.11.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Umsatz verdoppelt, Gewinn versiebenfacht im Monat Oktober 2022 (EQS Group)
|
10.11.22
|EQS-News: UniDevice AG: Sales doubled, profit sevenfold in month October 2022 (EQS Group)
|
24.10.22
|UniDevice AG : Positive Q3 course and positive forecast for Q4 2022 (Investegate)
|
05.09.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Zweiter Monatsumsatzrekord in Folge (+127%) (EQS Group)
|
05.09.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Second monthly sales record in a row (+127%) (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Monat-Umsatzrekord (EQS Group)
|
01.08.22
|DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: Month Sales Record (EQS Group)
Analysen zu UniDevice AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|UniDevice AG Inhaber-Akt
|1,13
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflationsdaten wirken nach: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.