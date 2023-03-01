EQS-News: United Internet acquires 13.9 million treasury shares during its public share buyback offer

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

01.03.2023 / 20:36 CET/CEST

United Internet acquires 13.9 million treasury shares during its public share buyback offer



Montabaur, March 1, 2023. In the course of the public share buyback offer by United Internet AG announced on February 14, 2023, a total of 27,553,147 shares were tendered to the Company by the end of the offer period. The offer was based on the buyback of up to 13.9 million shares in total. As the total number of shares for which the offer was accepted exceeded this maximum amount, the declarations of acceptance will be considered on a pro rata basis, i.e. corresponding to the ratio of the maximum number of United Internet shares that may be purchased pursuant to this offer, i.e. 13.9 million United Internet shares, to the aggregate number of United Internet shares tendered by United Internet shareholders for buyback. 5.0 million of the shares bought back originate from the majority shareholder Mr. Ralph Dommermuth.

Following the resolution of the Companys Management Board of February 14, 2023 to cancel 2.0 million treasury shares and thus reduce capital stock from EUR 194 million to EUR 192 million, the total number of 13.9 million shares bought back during the public share buyback offer corresponds to around 7.2% of all United Internet shares.

The Company will hold approximately 10% of its share capital as treasury shares following the completion of the transaction.

The treasury shares held by United Internet do not carry voting or dividend rights. Due to the non-voting nature of treasury shares, the proportion of shares with voting rights held by companies controlled by Mr. Dommermuth in relation to the total number of voting rights of United Internet AG will simultaneously increase from 53.02% to 54.37%.

In view of the offer price of EUR 21.00 per United Internet share, the purchase price for the buyback of 13.9 million shares in total amounts to EUR 291.9 million. It is expected that the purchase price will be available on each custodian banks account with Clearstream by March 8, 2023. Each custodian bank is instructed to credit the offer price to the account specified in the written declaration of acceptance of the relevant United Internet shareholder.



About United Internet

With around 27 million fee-based customer contracts and 40 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance Internet Factory with over 10,300 employees, of which approx. 3,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 67 million customer accounts worldwide.

