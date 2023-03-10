EQS-News: United Internet AG: Change in Management Board of United Internet AG

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Personnel

United Internet AG: Change in Management Board of United Internet AG



10.03.2023 / 13:48 CET/CEST

Martin Mildner leaving United Internet AG as of March 31, 2023

Ralf Hartings appointed new CFO of United Internet AG as of April 1, 2023

Markus Huhn appointed as further Management Board member

Montabaur, March 10, 2023. Martin Mildner, Chief Financial Officer of United Internet AG, will leave United Internet AG at his own request on March 31, 2023. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Philipp von Bismarck, and CEO Ralph Dommermuth regret this decision.

Ralph Dommermuth, CEO and founder of United Internet: I would like to express my sincere gratitude also on behalf of the entire Supervisory Board to Mr. Mildner for the excellent and close cooperation over the past years, especially for his tremendous personal commitment to the recently completed IPO of IONOS, as well as the acquisition and subsequent delisting of Tele Columbus carried out together with Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, and the project planning of the so-called UICE model for the restructuring of the United Internet Groups shared services. Together with the Supervisory Board, I wish Mr. Mildner all the best for his personal and professional future.

Martin Mildner commented on his decision as follows: I would like to thank the Supervisory Board and Mr. Dommermuth for the opportunity to participate in major decisions concerning the Groups strategic orientation in recent years and in particular that I was able to successfully complete the IPO of IONOS Group SE despite the current challenging market environment for IPOs. United Internet AGs finance division will now focus on operational business, including its application business and especially the further development of 1&1s mobile network and 1&1 Versatels fiber-optic roll-out. As I want to continue to focus on the strategic management of portfolio companies, I decided on completion of the IONOS IPO to take on a new professional challenge.

Martin Mildners successor as CFO of United Internet AG as of April 1, 2023 will be Ralf Hartings, who has been active for the United Internet Group since 2021 as CFO of 1&1 Mail & Media SE and will step down from this position on March 31, 2023. Ralf Hartings has many years of experience working in the telecommunication sector, including 15 years of international experience for Vodafone and Verizon Wireless in the USA.

In addition to the main responsibilities of his position as CFO, Martin Mildner was also responsible of the shared services of United Internet AG. These responsibility will be transferred to Markus Huhn as of April 1, 2023, when he joins Ralph Dommermuth and Ralf Hartings as a further member of the Management Board. Markus Huhn has already been working for the United Internet Group for 28 years and has been a CFO since 2008. Mr. Huhn will continue to be CFO of 1&1 AG in addition to his new role.

