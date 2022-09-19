EQS-News: United Internet AG takes a further step in preparation for a possible IPO of IONOS

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): IPO

Montabaur, September 19, 2022. As part of the preparations for the planned IPO of IONOS Group, United Internet AG will engage an international syndicate of banks. With the engagement, United Internet AG will be able to execute the IPO of IONOS Group as planned for 2023.

After the strong growth of the last years, an IPO is the next logical step, which reflects IONOS' positioning as a leading digitalization partner of freelancers and small/medium sized enterprises, as well as a capable European cloud provider.

The IPO of IONOS depends on various factors, such as market conditions and the review and approval by the responsible corporate bodies and authorities.

About United Internet

With over 27 million fee-based customer contracts and more than 40 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high performance "Internet Factory" with 10,000 employees, of which around 3,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 67 million customer accounts worldwide.

