EQS-News: United Internet AG takes a further step in preparation for a possible IPO of IONOS
United Internet AG takes a further step in preparation for a possible IPO of IONOS
Montabaur, September 19, 2022. As part of the preparations for the planned IPO of IONOS Group, United Internet AG will engage an international syndicate of banks. With the engagement, United Internet AG will be able to execute the IPO of IONOS Group as planned for 2023.
After the strong growth of the last years, an IPO is the next logical step, which reflects IONOS' positioning as a leading digitalization partner of freelancers and small/medium sized enterprises, as well as a capable European cloud provider.
The IPO of IONOS depends on various factors, such as market conditions and the review and approval by the responsible corporate bodies and authorities.
About United Internet
With over 27 million fee-based customer contracts and more than 40 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high performance "Internet Factory" with 10,000 employees, of which around 3,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 67 million customer accounts worldwide.
Disclaimer
This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The planned IPO and any offering will be made solely by means of and on the basis of a prospectus to be published in Germany.
This press release and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only. They do not constitute or form part of any offer to sell or any solicitation of any offer to buy or subscribe for shares in the United States. Securities referred to herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under the laws applicable in any state of the United States, and no such registration is contemplated. Absent such registration, these securities may not be offered, sold or otherwise transferred in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.
This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of United Internet AG. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee the occurrence of future results and developments and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. United Internet AG does not assume any obligation to update the statements contained in this release.
