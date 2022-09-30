EQS-News: United Internet confirms sales forecast and specifies EBITDA forecast for 2022. Lower capex requirement.

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

United Internet confirms sales forecast and specifies EBITDA forecast for 2022. Lower capex requirement.



30.09.2022 / 20:50 CET/CEST

Sales 2022e: unchanged at approx. EUR 5.85 billion

EBITDA 2022e: approx. EUR 1.270 billion (previously expected: EUR 1.259 million)

Capex 2022e: approx. EUR 700 million (previously expected: EUR 800 million - EUR 1 billion)

Montabaur, September 30, 2022 United Internet AG confirms its sales forecast for fiscal year 2022 and specifies its EBITDA guidance. Consolidated sales are still expected to increase to approx. EUR 5.85 billion for the full year. EBITDA in 2022 is expected to increase to approx. EUR 1.270 billion (previously expected: EUR 1.259 billion), partly due to slightly lower expenses for the 1&1 network roll-out. In addition to the costs for the 1&1 network roll-out of approx. EUR 60 million (previously expected: EUR 70 million), the EBITDA forecast still includes approx. EUR 30 million for additional marketing activities of IONOS and around EUR 20 million higher electricity costs.

Capex in 2022 is expected to be around EUR 700 million (previously expected: EUR 800 million - EUR 1 billion). The main reason for the lower capex requirement are lower investments at 1&1 and 1&1 Versatel of around EUR 200 million, which were originally planned for 2022 but now be invested in 2023. This shift in investments to 2023 is primarily the result of unexpected delays in the provision of antenna sites due to supply shortage at one of 1&1's roll-out partners (1&1 press release of September 16, 2022), which, however, do not affect 1&1's long-term plans for the network roll-out.

About United Internet

With around 27 million fee-based customer contracts and 40 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance Internet Factory with over 10,000 employees, of which approx. 3,600 are engaged in product management, development and data centers. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence with around 67 million customer accounts worldwide.

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de