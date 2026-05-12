Günstig handeln von 8 bis 22 Uhr. Jeden Tag: Newsletter, Sendungen. BNP Paribas freut sich über Ihre Wahl zum Top-Zertifikatehaus Österreichs 2026. -W-

United Internet Aktie

United Internet für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 508903 / ISIN: DE0005089031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.05.2026 07:30:14

EQS-News: United Internet gets off to a good start in fiscal year 2026

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
United Internet gets off to a good start in fiscal year 2026

12.05.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • Customer contracts: + 380,000 to 30.1 million contracts
  • Sales: + 2.5% to EUR 1.552 billion
  • EBITDA: + 2.4% to EUR 331.9 million
  • Guidance 2026 confirmed

 

Montabaur, May 12, 2026. United Internet AG got off to a good start in its fiscal year 2026. In the first quarter of 2026, the Company made further investments in new customer contracts and the development of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 380,000 contracts to 30.1 million. The number of fee-based contracts in the new “1&1” segment, which was launched as of January 1, 2026 (combined from the former segments “Consumer Access” and “Business Access”), remained stable for both mobile internet contracts and broadband connections. In the renamed segments “IONOS” (previously: “Business Applications”) and “Mail & Media” (previously: “Consumer Applications”), 300,000 and 80,000 contracts were added, respectively.

Consolidated sales rose by 2.5% to EUR 1,551.9 million in the first quarter of 2026 (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 1,514.1 million). EBITDA improved by 2.4% to EUR 331.9 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 324.0 million).

EBIT increased significantly by 15.6% to EUR 166.9 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 144.4 million). In addition to higher EBITDA, the strong increase was due to an overall decline in depreciation and amortization. Increased amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortization.

Earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations rose even more strongly, increasing by 44.0% to EUR 0.36, also due to lower tax expenses (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 0.25).

Cash capex in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to EUR -117.5 million (prior year: EUR -122.0 million).

 

Outlook 2026

On completion of the first quarter of 2026, United Internet AG confirms its guidance for the full year 2026 and continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales to approx. EUR 6.25 billion (2025: EUR 6.104 billion) as well as an increase in EBITDA to approx. EUR 1.45 billion (2025: EUR 1.282 billion). Cash capex is expected to amount to EUR 600 – 650 million (2025: EUR 730.8 million).

 

About United Internet

With over 30 million fee-based customer contracts and more than 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high performance “Internet Factory” with around 10,500 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.

 

Contact partner

United Internet AG
Lisa Pleiß
Phone +49 2602 96-1616
presse@united-internet.de

 

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.


12.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: United Internet AG
Elgendorfer Straße 57
56410 Montabaur
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1100
Fax: +49 (0)2602 / 96 - 1013
E-mail: info@united-internet.de
Internet: www.united-internet.de
ISIN: DE0005089031
WKN: 508903
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Tradegate BSX; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2325504

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325504  12.05.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu United Internet AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu United Internet AG

mehr Analysen
12:03 United Internet Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12.05.26 United Internet Kaufen DZ BANK
12.05.26 United Internet Equal Weight Barclays Capital
07.04.26 United Internet Equal Weight Barclays Capital
25.03.26 United Internet Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

United Internet AG 26,72 -3,12% United Internet AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

10.05.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 19
10.05.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 19: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
09.05.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
09.05.26 KW 19: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.05.26 KW 19: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX letztlich fester -- DAX schlussendlich zurück über 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Mittwoch im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex erzielte zur Wochenmitte Gewinne. Während der US-Leitindex nachgibt, legen die Techwerte zu. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Mittwoch nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen