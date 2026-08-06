EQS-News: United Internet with successful first half-year of 2026

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

United Internet with successful first half-year of 2026



06.08.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

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? Customer contracts: + 550,000 to 30.27 million contracts

? Sales: + 3.3% to EUR 3.091 billion

? EBITDA: + 5.1% to EUR 676.0 million

? EBIT: + 20.0% to EUR 342.4 million

? Guidance 2026 confirmed



Montabaur, August 6, 2026. United Internet AG can look back on a successful first six months. In the first half of 2026, the Company made further investments in new customer contracts and the development of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth.



All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 550,000 contracts to 30.27 million. Of this total, 500,000 contracts were added in the “IONOS” segment and 190,000 fee-based contracts in the “Mail & Media” segment. The number of contracts in the “1&1” segment decreased as expected by approx. 140,000 contracts. This was primarily due to the realignment of the discount tariff portfolios since early April. The changes included discontinuing the marketing of particularly low-cost tariffs and reducing the data allowances included in the high-performance tariffs. As a result of these measures, the number of mobile internet contracts decreased by around 150,000 in the first half of 2026, of which around 100,000 were recorded in April. Broadband connections increased by 10,000 contracts during the reporting period.



Consolidated sales rose by 3.3% to EUR 3,090.9 million in the first half of 2026 (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 2,992.7 million). EBITDA improved by 5.1% to EUR 676.0 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 643.0 million).



EBIT increased significantly by 20.0% to EUR 342.4 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 285.3 million). In addition to the higher EBITDA, the strong increase was driven by a decline in depreciation and amortization. Increased amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortization.



Earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations rose even more strongly, increasing by 59.6% to EUR 0.75, also due to lower tax expenses (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 0.47).



Cash capex in the first half of 2026 amounted to EUR -283.6 million (prior year: EUR -297.0 million).



Outlook 2026

On completion of the first half of 2026, United Internet AG confirms its full-year guidance for 2026 and continues to expect an increase in sales to approx. EUR 6.25 billion (2025: EUR 6.104 billion) as well as an increase in EBITDA to approx. EUR 1.45 billion (2025: EUR 1.282 billion). Cash capex is expected to amount to EUR 600 - 650 million (2025: EUR 730.8 million).



An overview of all key figures and the Half-year financial report 2026 are available online at www.united-internet.de/en in the Investor Relations section.

About United Internet

With over 30 million fee-based customer contracts and over 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance “Internet Factory” with around 10,400 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands such as 1&1, IONOS, STRATO, GMX, and WEB.DE, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.



Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de



Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.

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