EQS-News: United Internet with successful first nine months of 2025

United Internet with successful first nine months of 2025



11.11.2025

Customer contracts: + 480,000 to 29.50 million contracts

Sales: + 1.4% to EUR 4.502 billion

EBITDA: + 1.9% to EUR 966.4 million, despite EUR -34.1 million increase in start-up costs for

1&1 mobile network (compared to 9M 2024)

1&1 mobile network (compared to 9M 2024) Sales and EBITDA guidance 2025 adjusted for Sedo confirmed

Montabaur, November 11, 2025. United Internet AG can look back on a successful first nine months of 2025. In the current reporting period, the Company made further investments in new customer contracts and the development of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 480,000 contracts to 29.50 million. Of this total, 220,000 fee-based contracts were added in the Consumer Applications segment and 310,000 contracts in the Business Applications segment. By contrast, the number of contracts in the Consumer Access segment fell by 50,000. As expected, the growth of 40,000 mobile internet contracts was offset by a decrease in broadband contracts of 90,000.

The United Internet subsidiary IONOS Group SE has decided to offer Sedo GmbH (IONOS business field “AdTech”) for sale. By selling the company, the IONOS Group’s management team aims to focus fully on the core business fields of “Web Presence & Productivity” and “Cloud Solutions” in the future. As a result of this decision, Sedo is now accounted for as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 and no longer reported in the sales and earnings figures, but separately under discontinued operations. The sales and earnings figures for the prior year were adjusted accordingly.

Additionally adjusted for the sales contribution of the “Energy” business field sold in mid-October, consolidated sales of United Internet rose by 1.4% to EUR 4,502.2 million in the first nine months of 2025 (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 4,442.2 million).

Despite a further year-on-year increase in expenses for the 1&1 mobile network, adjusted EBITDA rose by 1.9% to EUR 966.4 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 948.1 million). In line with planning, the start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network included in this figure amounted to EUR -201.2 million, compared to EUR -167.1 million in the same period last year.

In addition to network rollout costs, adjusted EBIT was also burdened by increased depreciation of EUR -441.3 million (prior year: EUR -363.5 million) resulting in particular from investments in the expansion of 1&1 Versatel’s fiber-optic network and 1&1’s mobile network. As a result, EBIT amounted to EUR 443.2 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 499.5 million).

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations rose from EUR 0.72 to EUR 0.75. This increase was mainly due to an improvement in the result from associated companies and lower tax expenses. There was an opposing effect from a deterioration in the financial result.

Cash capex amounted to EUR -488.0 million in the first nine months of 2025 (prior year: EUR -441.9 million).

Outlook 2025

On completion of the first nine months and accounting for Sedo as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5, United Internet AG can confirm its full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2025. Without consideration of the “Energy” business field sold in October, and adjusted for the sales and earnings contribution of Sedo included in the previous guidance, the Company continues to expect an increase in consolidated sales for continued operations to approx. EUR 6.05 billion (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 5.991 billion; previous guidance including Sedo: approx. EUR 6.45 billion). EBITDA is expected to increase to approx. EUR 1.3 billion (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 1.252 billion; previous guidance including Sedo: approx. EUR 1.35 billion). United Internet is updating its guidance for cash capex and now expects approx. EUR 750 million (prior year: EUR 774.6 million; previous guidance: approx. EUR 800 million).



About United Internet

With over 29 million fee-based customer contracts and over 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance “Internet Factory” with around 10,600 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands (such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel), United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Report 2024 of United Internet AG on page 57.