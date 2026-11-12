EQS-News: United Internet with successful first nine months of 2026

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

United Internet with successful first nine months of 2026



12.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Customer contracts: + 770,000 to 30.49 million contracts

Sales: + 3.0% to EUR 4.638 billion

EBITDA: + 10.0% to EUR 1.063 billion

EBIT: + 25.4% to EUR 555.7 million

Guidance 2026 confirmed



Montabaur, November 12, 2026. United Internet AG can look back on a successful first nine months of 2026. In the current reporting period, the Company made further investments in new customer contracts and the development of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth.

All in all, the number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 770,000 contracts to 30.49 million. Of this total, 690,000 fee-based contracts were added in the “IONOS” segment and 300,000 in the “Mail & Media” segment. By contrast, the number of contracts in the “1&1” segment fell by 220,000. This was due to a realignment of the discount tariff portfolio in April. This included discontinuing the marketing of particularly low-priced tariffs and reducing the data allowances included in high-performance tariffs. As a result of these measures, the number of mobile internet contracts decreased by around 150,000 in the second quarter and by around 90,000 in the third quarter. Broadband connections increased by 20,000 contracts during the reporting period.

Consolidated sales of United Internet rose by 3.0% to EUR 4,638.3 million in the first nine months of 2026 (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 4,502.2 million).

Earnings in the third quarter of 2026 were impacted by one-off expenses totaling EUR 61.3 million from transformation and restructuring programs at 1&1 Versatel and IONOS. Adjusted for these one-off expenses, the earnings figures of United Internet in the first nine months of 2026 developed as follows:

Operating EBITDA improved by 10.0% to EUR 1,062.8 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 966.4 million).

Operating EBIT rose by 25.4% to EUR 555.7 million (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 443.2 million). In addition to higher EBITDA, the strong increase was due to lower depreciation and amortization. Increased amortization of intangible assets and depreciation of property, plant and equipment were offset by lower PPA amortization.

Operating earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations improved to EUR 1.26, also due to lower tax expenses (comparable prior-year figure: EUR 0.75), respectively EUR 1.04 after accounting for costs related to transformation and restructuring programes.

Cash capex in the first nine months of 2026 amounted to EUR -453.8 million (prior year: EUR -488.0 million).



Outlook 2026

Following the first nine months, United Internet AG confirms its full-year guidance for 2026 and continues to expect an increase in sales to approx. EUR 6.25 billion (2025: EUR 6.104 billion) as well as an increase in operating EBITDA to approx. EUR 1.45 billion (2025: EUR 1.282 billion). Cash capex is expected to amount to EUR 600 - 650 million (2025: EUR 730.8 million).

An overview of all key figures as well as the Quarterly Statement Q3 2026 are available at www.united-internet.de/en in the Investor Relations section.

About United Internet

With over 30 million fee-based customer contracts and over 38 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance “Internet Factory” with around 10,200 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands such as 1&1, IONOS, STRATO, GMX, and WEB.DE, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.

Press

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de

Investor Relations

United Internet AG

Dominic Großmann

Phone +49 2602 96-1671

investor-relations@united-internet.de

Hinweis

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 58.