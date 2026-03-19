EQS-News: United Internet with successful fiscal year 2025

EQS-News: United Internet AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend

United Internet with successful fiscal year 2025



19.03.2026 / 07:29 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Customer contracts: + 700,000 to 29.72 million contracts

Sales: + 1.9% to EUR 6.104 billion

EBITDA: + 2.4% to EUR 1.282 billion

Dividend proposal: EUR 0.50 per share

Guidance 2026: Sales increase to EUR 6.25 billion, EBITDA improvement to EUR 1.45 billion

Montabaur, March 19, 2026. United Internet AG can look back on a successful fiscal year 2025. In the current reporting period, the Company made further investments in new customer contracts and the development of existing customer relationships, and thus in sustainable growth. The total number of fee-based customer contracts was raised by 700,000 to 29.72 million contracts. Of this total, 310,000 fee-based contracts were added in the “Consumer Applications” segment and 460,000 contracts in the “Business Applications” segment. In the “Consumer Access” segment 40,000 Mobile Internet contracts were added while the number of broadband contracts decreased by 110,000 as expected.

United Internet subsidiary IONOS Group SE decided in September 2025 to put Sedo GmbH (IONOS business field “AdTech”) up for sale. The management’s focus should move toward the core business fields “Web-Presence & Productivity” and “Cloud Solutions”. As a result of this decision, Sedo is accounted for as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5. The sales and earnings figures of the previous year were adjusted accordingly for comparison purposes.

In addition, adjusted for the sales contribution of the “Energy” business field sold in mid-October 2025, sales of United Internet rose by 1.9% to EUR 6,103.8 million in the fiscal year 2025, from EUR 5,990.8 million (comparable prior-year figure). Adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 1,282.0 million and was thus 2.4% above the comparable prior-year figure (EUR 1,251.6 million). This figure includes expenses for the expansion of the 1&1 mobile network of EUR -265.3 million, unchanged from the previous year.

Due to increased depreciation, adjusted EBIT of EUR 585.3 million was slightly below the comparable prior-year figure (EUR 596.8 million). The depreciation contained therein increased to a total of EUR 696.7 million (prior year: EUR 654.8 million), in particular as a result of investments in the expansion of the fiber-optic network of 1&1 Versatel as well as the 1&1 mobile network.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) from continued operations rose from EUR 0.87 to EUR 1.23. The main reason for this increase was lower tax expenses.

Cash capex amounted to EUR -730.8 million in the fiscal year 2025 (prior year: EUR -774.6 million).

Dividend

Based on the figures for 2025, the Management Board and Supervisory Board of United Internet AG will propose a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on May 21, 2026. Based on around 172.8 million shares with dividend entitlement (as of December 31, 2025), this would result in a total dividend payout of EUR 86.4 million. The payout ratio would thus be 40.8% of adjusted consolidated net income from continued operations after minority interests (EUR 211.8 million).

Outlook 2026

For the fiscal year 2026, United Internet forecasts an increase in sales to approx. EUR 6.25 billion (2025: EUR 6.104 billion). EBITDA is expected to increase to approx. EUR 1.45 billion (2025: EUR 1.282 billion). Cash capex is expected to amount to approx. EUR 600 - 650 million (2025: EUR 730.8 million).

An overview of all key figures and the Annual Financial Statements 2025 are available online at www.united-internet.de in the Investor Relations section.

About United Internet

With over 29 million fee-based customer contracts and around 39 million ad-financed free accounts, United Internet AG is a leading European internet specialist. At the heart of United Internet is a high-performance “Internet Factory” with around 10,550 employees. In addition to the high sales strength of its established brands such as 1&1, GMX, WEB.DE, IONOS, STRATO, and 1&1 Versatel, United Internet stands for outstanding operational excellence.

Contact partner

United Internet AG

Lisa Pleiß

Phone +49 2602 96-1616

presse@united-internet.de

Note

In the interests of clear and transparent reporting, the annual financial statements and interim statements of United Internet AG, as well as its ad-hoc announcements pursuant to Art. 17 MAR, contain additional financial performance indicators to those required under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), such as EBITDA, EBITDA margin, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow. Information on the use, definition and calculation of these performance measures is provided in the Annual Financial Statements 2025 of United Internet AG on page 26.