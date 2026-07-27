EQS-News: UNLOCKD Expands International Growth Strategy With Appointment of Ancient Extracts UK Co-Founder to Its Board of Directors

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

UNLOCKD Expands International Growth Strategy With Appointment of Ancient Extracts UK Co-Founder to Its Board of Directors



27.07.2026 / 11:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Board Appointment Strengthens Strategic Relationship Between UNLOCKD and Ancient Extracts UK

LANCASTER, PA - July 27, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: BFCH), doing business as UNLOCKD Inc. ("UNLOCKD" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Jamie Jarrett, Co-Founder of Ancient Extracts UK, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Jarrett's appointment reflects the Company's expanding strategic relationship with Ancient Extracts UK as UNLOCKD continues executing its long-term strategy of building a diversified international wellness platform through disciplined acquisitions, commercialization, and operational execution.

Over recent months, UNLOCKD and Ancient Extracts UK have been actively collaborating on ecommerce strategy, digital marketing initiatives, product sourcing, operational best practices, and commercialization efforts. Management believes these collaborative initiatives create meaningful opportunities to strengthen the Company's operating platform while supporting future strategic growth initiatives, including the continued evaluation of opportunities to further expand its international wellness portfolio.

Mr. Jarrett is an entrepreneur with extensive experience building direct-to-consumer wellness brands and ecommerce businesses. Prior to co-founding Ancient Extracts UK with Stephen Wycherley, he successfully built and exited several entrepreneurial ventures across multiple industries. Over the past decade, his focus has centered on ecommerce, digital advertising, customer acquisition, and wellness product commercialization.

Together, Mr. Jarrett and Mr. Wycherley have developed Ancient Extracts UK into an established wellness brand serving customers throughout the United Kingdom, offering a growing portfolio of functional mushroom products, botanical wellness solutions, and other health-focused consumer products. The business is currently generating approximately 72,000 pounds (approximately US$97,000) in monthly revenue, representing an annualized revenue run rate of approximately 864,000 pounds (approximately US$1.16 million). The financial information presented for Ancient Extracts UK is based on information provided by management of Ancient Extracts UK and has not been audited.

Ancient Extracts UK further projects that, with appropriate growth capital, it can scale to an annual revenue run rate of approximately US$5.0 million (approximately 3.7 million pounds) within the next 12 months. While management believes this objective is achievable, it is based on current assumptions and expectations, and actual results may differ materially.

"Jamie's appointment to our Board reflects much more than the addition of an accomplished entrepreneur," stated John P. Gorst, Chief Executive Officer of UNLOCKD. "Our organizations have developed a strong working relationship, and we've been collaborating across multiple operational initiatives for several months. Jamie brings valuable experience building consumer wellness brands through disciplined ecommerce execution, digital marketing, and customer acquisition. His perspective will strengthen our Board as we continue executing our strategy of building a scalable international wellness platform focused on creating long-term shareholder value."

Mr. Jarrett commented:

"I'm honored to join the UNLOCKD Board of Directors at such an exciting time in the Company's evolution. Over the past several months, I've had the opportunity to work closely with John, Jordan, and the broader management team, and I've been impressed by their long-term vision, disciplined approach, and commitment to building a world-class wellness platform. I look forward to contributing my experience in ecommerce, brand development, and consumer products as we continue pursuing opportunities for sustainable long-term growth."

Management believes expanding its Board with experienced entrepreneurs and operators who have successfully built consumer brands further strengthens the Company's ability to identify, evaluate, acquire, and commercialize complementary wellness businesses. The Company intends to continue pursuing strategic opportunities that broaden its operating platform, expand international relationships, strengthen commercialization capabilities, and create sustainable long-term shareholder value.

About UNLOCKD Inc.

UNLOCKD Inc. is a public operating company focused on identifying, acquiring, commercializing, and scaling consumer brands and operating assets across wellness, cognitive health, functional products, performance nutrition, human optimization, and emerging health technology categories. The Company's strategy combines strategic acquisitions, commercialization infrastructure, operational execution, and long-term capital markets initiatives to build a scalable platform designed for sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value creation.

For more information, visit www.unlockdinc.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding strategic collaborations, future acquisitions, international expansion, commercialization initiatives, business integration efforts, operating performance, projected revenue growth, financing opportunities, management expectations, and long-term business strategy. Statements regarding projected future revenue and growth opportunities for Ancient Extracts UK are based on current expectations and assumptions provided by its management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

John Gorst

Chief Executive Officer

info@unlockdinc.com

+1 (223) 332-4898

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News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.