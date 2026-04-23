EQS-News: UNLOCKD Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) Executes Binding LOI to Acquire Ancient Extracts USA Platform

EQS-News: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing

UNLOCKD Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) Executes Binding LOI to Acquire Ancient Extracts USA Platform



23.04.2026 / 15:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adds Revenue-generating DTC Brand, Vertically Integrated Formulations, Experienced Public Company Leadership, and Aligned Growth Capital

LANCASTER, PA - April 23, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - UNLOCKD Inc. (OTCID: BFCH) (“UNLOCKD” or the “Company”), a public platform focused on acquiring and scaling wellness and functional nutrition brands, today announced it has executed a binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire 100% of VerdaGenix, LLC, the operating entity behind the Ancient Extracts USA brand. The transaction contemplates an aggregate purchase price of approximately $490,000, subject to adjustment based on due diligence and final closing conditions.

The proposed transaction is structured as an equity-based acquisition and is expected to add revenue-generating operations, proprietary formulations, intellectual property, trade secrets, key personnel, and a fully integrated direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) infrastructure to the UNLOCKD platform. Upon closing, VerdaGenix will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. With the binding LOI in place, the parties are aligned on core terms and progressing toward definitive documentation and closing.

Ancient Extracts is a DTC wellness brand offering botanical formulations including mushroom coffee, ceremonial-grade matcha, and shilajit-based products, supported by active customer acquisition channels across TikTok, Amazon and META. The platform includes established digital marketing data, repeat customers, and scalable e-commerce infrastructure.

The acquisition positions UNLOCKD within multiple high-growth global categories, including functional beverages, adaptogens, and plant-based wellness, which collectively represent a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity driven by increasing demand for performance, energy, and longevity-focused products.

“This transaction adds a revenue-generating DTC engine and vertically integrated product capabilities to the platform,” said Jordan P. Balencic, D.O., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This combination strengthens our ability to scale brands, expand margins, and accelerate new product development.”

As part of the transaction, John P. Gorst will join UNLOCKD’s executive management team following closing.

Mr. Gorst brings over 30 years of experience building and leading public and private companies, including serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of multiple publicly traded companies. Over his career, he has raised more than $100 million in capital and has extensive experience in capital markets, corporate strategy, and scaling consumer-focused businesses.

Management believes the addition of Mr. Gorst strengthens UNLOCKD’s leadership with proven capital formation expertise and public market experience, positioning the Company to accelerate execution and access to growth capital.

The Company also intends to explore integration of its EVERMIND™ platform into the combined business, including potential product extensions and formulation enhancements across the Ancient Extracts portfolio. Management believes this strategy may unlock additional product innovation and expand the Company’s presence across multiple functional wellness categories.

The parties are progressing through due diligence and intend to move expeditiously toward execution of a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement, subject to customary conditions.

In connection with the proposed acquisition, the Company expects to close a financing aligned with the transaction, targeting approximately $300,000 in capital to support inventory expansion, marketing scale, and new product development. Management believes aligning capital with revenue-generating assets is a key driver of scalable growth across the UNLOCKD platform.

The transaction remains subject to completion of due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

About Ancient Extracts

Ancient Extracts is a direct-to-consumer wellness brand established in the United Kingdom over two years experiencing monthly double digit organic growth. Ancient Extracts specializes in plant-based formulations rooted in traditional practices and modern functional nutrition. Its product portfolio includes mushroom coffee, ceremonial-grade matcha, and premium shilajit-based offerings designed to support energy, focus, and overall performance. The Company operates a vertically integrated e-commerce platform supported by active digital marketing channels, proprietary formulations, and established supplier relationships.

For more information, visit: https://www.ancientextracts.com

About UNLOCKD Inc. (OTCID: BFCH)

UNLOCKD Inc. is a Wyoming-based public platform company headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, focused on acquiring and scaling emerging wellness, functional-nutrition, and lifestyle brands. Following the elimination of legacy debt and implementation of modern capital frameworks, UNLOCKD is building a transparent, compliant operating platform at the intersection of human optimization, consumer participation, and next-generation brand development. The Company’s platform includes internally developed and acquired brands, including EVERMIND™, a cognitive health beverage platform currently in development.

Visit www.UNLOCKDinc.com for corporate information.

View current filings on OTC Markets.

Follow @BFCHco on X for verified updates.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding commercialization plans, partnership finalization, anticipated news flow, future Regulation A offerings, projected capital formation strategies, and expected synergies from the proposed acquisition. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include, but are not limited to, delays in transaction execution, capital constraints, regulatory developments, integration challenges, and market conditions. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jordan P. Balencic, D.O.

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: jbalencic@thinkevermind.com

Phone: (813) 693-1377

News Source: BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.