|
30.09.2022 11:15:06
EQS-News: Upcoming change on the adesso SE Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor
|
EQS-News: adesso SE
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Upcoming change on the adesso SE Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch to step down at the end of September 2022 / Stefanie Kemp proposed as his successor
Prof. Dr Gottfried Koch (71) has informed the adesso SE Supervisory Board and Executive Board that he will step down as a member of the Supervisory Board with effect from 30 September 2022. Prof. Dr Koch joined the Supervisory Board on 4 June 2013. During his term of office, he advised on, reviewed and supported key decisions regarding the development of the business, such as the conversion to a Societas Europaea (SE), capital increases to fund growth and numerous strategic acquisitions. He has therefore played a major part in the Groups successful expansion into one of the leading IT service providers in Europe. The Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of adesso SE would like to thank Prof. Dr Koch for his valuable and trusted contribution to the company over many years, and wish him all the best for the future.
Stefanie Kemp (58), who lives in Düsseldorf, is set to succeed Prof. Dr Koch on the adesso SE Supervisory Board. To ensure that the Supervisory Board has the number of members required by the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board will initiate the procedure to have Stefanie Kemp appointed as Prof. Dr Kochs successor by a court on 2 January 2023 in accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG). The election of Stefanie Kemp by the shareholders is then scheduled to take place at the companys Annual General Meeting, which is due to be held in early June 2023.
The Supervisory Board is delighted to have found such a superbly qualified candidate in the form of Stefanie Kemp in such a short space of time. Ms Kemp started out in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries, where she specialised in information technology at an early stage of her career. Her main areas of expertise are the transformation, innovation and digitalisation of companies. Ms Kemp has been Chief Transformation Officer and a member of the management board of Sana Kliniken AG since September 2022. She also sits on the supervisory board of FinBot AG, Meerbusch, and on the family advisory council of BJB GmbH & Co. KG, Arnsberg. Previously, Ms Kemp was head of the German operations at the US software company Oracle and Chief IT Officer at several financial service providers and international family-run companies, as well as Chief Digital Officer (CDO) at the energy company RWE/innogy SE. Her credentials and her extensive technology and industry expertise make her a perfect fit to meet the requirements of the rapidly growing adesso Group.
adesso Group
Contact:
Martin Möllmann
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 231 7000-7000
E-Mail: ir@adesso.de
30.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|adesso SE
|Adessoplatz 1
|44269 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 231 7000-7000
|Fax:
|+49 231 7000-1000
|E-mail:
|ir@adesso.de
|Internet:
|www.adesso-group.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z23Q5
|WKN:
|A0Z23Q
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|EQS News ID:
|1453905
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1453905 30.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu adesso AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu adesso AGmehr Analysen
|31.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.07.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|17.05.22
|adesso Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.22
|adesso Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|adesso AG
|102,40
|4,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBemühungen um Kursstabilisierung: ATX und DAX schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen unter Druck -- Asiens Märkte beenden Handelswoche in Rot
Der US-Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Freitag in Rot. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt gingen erholt ins Wochenende. Die asiatischen Börsen verloren auch am letzten Handelstag der insgesamt schwachen Woche an Wert.