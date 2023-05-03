EQS-News: USU among Top 4 Providers in Gartners Voice of the Customer Report

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results

USU among Top 4 Providers in Gartners Voice of the Customer Report



03.05.2023 / 09:49 CET/CEST

USU recognized as a strong performer for IT service management solutions in Gartner Peer Insights report

Möglingen, May 3, 2023. Based on the results of the latest Voice of the Customer of IT Service Management Platforms report, Gartner Peer Insights rates USU as a strong performer with its portfolio of solutions. With a rating of 4.6 stars out of 5, USU achieved a top position compared to 16 of the worlds leading manufacturers in the overall assessment of IT service management (ITSM). USU was the only German provider listed.

Voice of the Customer is a report based on the aggregated ratings of Gartner Peer Insights in a market to provide an overall perspective for IT decision-makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed ratings, supplements the studies prepared by experts such as Magic Quadrants and Market Guides. It can play a key role in companies buying processes because it focuses on the direct experiences of peers with purchasing, implementing, and operating a solution.

Only providers that have 20 or more qualified published ratings during the specified 18-month submission period are included. The assessment criteria are the performance of the product, experiences with sales and with the implementation and launch of the software, and the support services.

The high customer satisfaction and recommendation rate are also reflected in the two most-recent ratings from the beginning of 2023, for example:

It is a good software program with a wide range of functions that can be adapted in detail to the companys circumstances.

All in all, we are very satisfied with USU ITSM because it is highly flexible and has great automation potential, but also requires a lot of knowledge to implement and maintain everything, which is what we want.

We are pleased with the differentiated and once again very positive customer feedback on the renowned Gartner Peer Insights customer ratings portal. This provides us with authentic information on where we stand in comparison to our main competitors, says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President of USU.

GARTNER disclaimer

Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms, 24.03.2023. Gartner® and Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of todays digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

