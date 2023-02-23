|
23.02.2023 09:04:05
EQS-News: USU Awarded Liferay Project at Dutch Parnassia Groep
|
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Möglingen, February 23, 2023.
Parnassia Groep, headquartered in Den Haag, has commissioned USU with the Liferay-based operation, further development, and migration to the latest Liferay version DXP 7.4 for its roughly 30 websites. Parnassia Groep is the largest Dutch provider of medical and social support services for adults with mental illnesses of all kinds.
After the start of the project, USU will assume operational responsibility for the AWS-based Liferay installation starting in April 2023. The contract will initially run until the end of 2024 with extension options and covers the following aspects:
USU emerged successful thanks to its expertise as a certified Liferay Platinum Partner with the best technical concept, experience in application management, and numerous references from successfully implemented customer projects.
This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.
About USU
As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
|
1565967 23.02.2023 CET/CEST
