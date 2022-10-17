Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
17.10.2022 10:54:10

EQS-News: USU Awarded Outsourcing Project Contract at Italian Infrastructure Group

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USU Awarded Outsourcing Project Contract at Italian Infrastructure Group

17.10.2022 / 10:54 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Long-term agreement and volume in the seven-digit range

Möglingen, October 17, 2022.

USU has been commissioned to deliver and implement central IT and service management solutions as part of a tender for a major IT outsourcing project. The customer is an international IT service provider that exclusively provides all IT services for a major infrastructure company as an external IT provider. USU emerged successful among international competitors thanks to its effective, integrated overall solution and the most economical bid.

The framework agreement has an initial term of five years, with an option for extension. As well as USUs solutions for software asset management, IT service management and knowledge management, it also covers a wide range of service packages. It has a total volume in the mid-seven digit euro range.

The implementation project was launched in September 2022, with the solutions introduced in stages. Initially, the plan is to roll out service and knowledge management to 600 users and software license management to about 5,000 servers.

We are delighted to have gained the trust of another international customer. The contract also shows that our One USU strategy is effective, as pooling our established IT solutions into an integrated comprehensive solution was key to being awarded the contract, said USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl.

This press release is available on the USU website. 

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
E-Mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG      
Investor Relations      
Falk Sorge      
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351    
E-Mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com     

 

 


17.10.2022 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1464949

 
End of News EQS News Service

1464949  17.10.2022 CET/CEST

