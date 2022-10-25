|
25.10.2022 11:26:51
EQS-News: USU Expands Cooperation with French Banking Group on Software License Management
EQS-News: USU Software AG
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Möglingen October 25, 2022
An international banking group headquartered in Paris (the customer) is intensifying its cooperation with USU in order to optimize its global software asset management (SAM).
The current contract covers the acquisition of additional licenses for the group-wide use of USU software asset management and a supplementary service package. The USU solution allows customers to lower their software license costs by up to 30 percent. The master agreement has an initial term of five years and a total volume worth a seven-digit euro amount.
In addition to the performance of the technology, the main factor behind the expansion of the cooperation was the ease of integration into the existing complex infrastructure and the customers good experiences with using the tool and working with USUs SAM experts.
I am delighted that we have been able to extend the partnership with our customer so that we can actively support the cost-effective use of its group-wide software, said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.
This press release is available on the USU website.
About USU
As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.
Further information: https://www.usu.com
Contact
USU Software AG
USU Software AG
25.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|USU Software AG
|Spitalhof
|71696 Möglingen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7141 4867-200
|E-mail:
|info@usu-software.de
|Internet:
|www.usu-software.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BVU28
|WKN:
|A0BVU2
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1471427
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1471427 25.10.2022 CET/CEST
