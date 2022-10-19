Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
EQS-News: USU gains French grid operator RTE as a customer for software license management

USU gains French grid operator RTE as a customer for software license management

Möglingen, October 19, 2022.

USU, the leading provider in the area of software asset management (SAM), has won a project tendered by RTE Réseau de Transport d´Electricité (RTE) for the implementation of a central software license management solution. RTE operates the French electricity grid, which is Europes largest high-voltage transmission system. The order involves the purchase of USUs software asset management solution and its maintenance, as well as a service package for the integration of data on the purchase and use of software from more than ten manufacturers into the tool. The master agreement has a term of four years with an extension option.

The aim is to enable RTE to transition from reactive to proactive management of its licenses. In addition to ensuring compliance, the SAM tool will help RTE to manage and optimize requirements, usage, and procurement in the area of software licenses, subscriptions, and maintenance.

USU won the tender because it offered the best overall package. It was also able to satisfy the customers preference for licensing with an indefinite duration (on-premises).

We emerged successful among international competitors in winning this tender. Along with the functional depth and flexibility of our software, this was thanks to the expertise, strong cooperation and local presence of our SAM team and the direct provision of managed services, said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

