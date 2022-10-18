Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.10.2022 09:17:59

EQS-News: USU gains French tourism group as new customer for software asset management

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
USU gains French tourism group as new customer for software asset management

18.10.2022 / 09:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Möglingen/Paris, October 18, 2022.

An international tourism group (the customer) has opted for extensive USU services in the field of software asset management (SAM) in order to optimize the use of software throughout the group. The master agreement for managed services on the basis of USUs software asset management solution has an initial term of 36 months.

The provision and consolidation of complex licensing data previously involved various source systems and time-consuming manual processes, which is why the customer was keen to find a professional service solution covering key software manufacturers like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, Adobe, VMWare, and IBM. As well as ensuring transparency with regard to compliance, the aim is to achieve significant cost savings through the needs-based use of software.

We are delighted to have gained the trust of another high-profile customer in the area of software asset management and are confident that our tool-aided managed services will deliver real value added, said Eléonore Varet, Managing Director of USU SAS.

This press release is available at http://www.usu.com.

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
E-Mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG      
Investor Relations      
Falk Sorge      
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351    
E-Mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com     

 

 


18.10.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1465601

 
End of News EQS News Service

1465601  18.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1465601&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu USU Software AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu USU Software AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

USU Software AG 16,95 1,80% USU Software AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Grüner Start: ATX schließt sich positiven Vorgaben an -- DAX mit Gewinnen -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt startet im Sog der europäischen Börsen mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Handelsstart am Dienstag ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich im Dienstagshandel höher.

Nachrichten