20.09.2023 08:26:51

EQS-News: USU Industrializes Knowledge Processes Through New AI-Based Knowledge Database Solution

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
USU Industrializes Knowledge Processes Through New AI-Based Knowledge Database Solution

20.09.2023 / 08:26 CET/CEST
  • Knowledge modules to be usable by both humans and machines in the future
  • Generative AI minimizes efforts for content creation, maintenance, and usage

Möglingen, September 20, 2023. With the deployment of generative AI, the role of knowledge databases is fundamentally changing. Organizations are on the threshold of industrializing their knowledge processes. In the future, knowledge databases will be operated by machines and humans for both machines and humans. The expansion of machine knowledge requires a different approach to text creation, using specific formatting, tags, or keywords, detailing functionalities, and elaborating on dependencies or causal chains. With the integration of ChatGPT into its leading knowledge database, USU now offers a customer service solution that significantly relieves service teams by enabling automated, high-quality services.

In practice, creating and structuring relevant content for various use-cases is very labor-intensive and thus one of the biggest hurdles to implementing a corresponding knowledge database. Generative AI will support this in the future by analyzing, classifying, and organizing important information from tickets, manuals, etc., into clear structures. Creating FAQs from extensive documents will also be accomplished in just a few interaction steps. Furthermore, the rephrasing of answers according to the target audience or in the "tone of voice" of the company is possible.

"The use of generative AI leads to a fundamentally different way of working in customer service. While machines now have highly developed language knowledge, they do not have subject matter knowledge. Both come together in our knowledge database. In the future, knowledge modules will be written and formatted in such a way that they can be interpreted and processed by machines," says Harald Huber, CTO and Managing Director of USU.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com

 

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of todays digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future. 

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU GmbH, USU SAS, and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com

 

Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 440
E-mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG
Investor Relations
Falk Sorge
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 351
Fax: +49 (0) 71 41 48 67 108
E-mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com


Language: English
Company: USU Software AG
Spitalhof
71696 Möglingen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)7141 4867-0
Fax: +49 (0)7141 4867-200
E-mail: info@usu-software.de
Internet: www.usu-software.de
ISIN: DE000A0BVU28
WKN: A0BVU2
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
