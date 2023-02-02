EQS-News: USU Launches New Version of Its Service Management Solution

02.02.2023 09:33:27

USU Launches New Version of Its Service Management Solution

USU Launches New Version of Its Service Management Solution

Highlights of the 5.3 release are optimized user interfaces, new user management, an innovative service shop, and a new self-service portal

Möglingen, February 2, 2023. More usability, more transparency, more accessibility, better integration, and new innovative applications with USU Service Management version 5.3, the R&D team at USU has implemented numerous improvements and innovations. In doing so and in keeping with tradition, a range of customer wishes has also been taken into account. The new release is now available for customers and interested parties.

With USU IT Service Management, USU is offering a comprehensive, ITIL®-compliant solution portfolio for strategic and operational IT and enterprise service management. Large IT organizations use this to digitalize and automate all processes needed for the planning, design, operation, control, use, and billing of services.

The optimization of user-friendliness was the focus of a host of UX and UI measures aimed at creating an ergonomic interface. These included new notification options or e-mail templates. In addition the new version comes with improved user management functionality based on Keycloak that features a wide range of modern authentication methods, simplifies single sign-on configurations, and increases automation across the board. USU Service Management also supports the new TBM (Technology Business Management) service model to provide more transparency and control of the IT value chain, for example as an important basis for the cost management of cloud environments. New, enhanced interfaces and configuration options also improve the integration of applications and ensure a smooth flow of data.

The new USU shop

A significant milestone is the new barrier-free service shop, which was developed in cooperation with USU customers. Key advantages are:

  • Intuitive user experience similar to business-to-consumer (B2C) shops
  • Responsiveness to ensure the optimum display on both conventional and mobile devices
  • Keyboard navigation and screen reader support to ensure full accessibility
  • Flexible management of categories and offers
  • Integration in USU Service Management for fulfillment processes based on BPMN 2.0
  • Deployment based on Docker containers for Kubernetes

A new self-service portal

Three key functions have been added to the new version of the self-service portal. End users can now immediately see how many tickets are still open or have already been resolved. Suggested solutions can either be confirmed directly and tickets closed, or rejected if the solution is deemed unsuitable. In addition, knowledge documents from the solution database can now be easily found and displayed via the search dashlet. Furthermore, images or screenshots can now be directly copied and pasted into the text field of a new ticket description.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

 

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information: https://www.usu.com


Contact

USU Software AG
Corporate Communications
Dr. Thomas Gerick
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440
E-Mail:  thomas.gerick@usu.com

USU Software AG      
Investor Relations      
Falk Sorge      
Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351    
E-Mail:  falk.sorge@usu.com     


