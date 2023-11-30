EQS-News: USU Recognized as Market Leader in IT Financial and Technology Business Management by Analysts

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Study results

USU Recognized as Market Leader in IT Financial and Technology Business Management by Analysts



30.11.2023 / 15:00 CET/CEST

Top marks in customer satisfaction, recommendation rate, and value for money

Möglingen, November 27, 2023

In the context of the recent Research in Action (RIA) study "Vendor Selection Matrix™ IT Financial Management and Technology Business Management Solutions", the analyst firm has identified USU as a top provider. With its established solution for IT Financial Management, USU achieved an overall score of 9.35 out of a possible 10 points, securing a leading position in the overall ranking of the top 10 software manufacturers for large enterprises and the upper middle class in the DACH region.

For the market study, RIA surveyed 700 IT and business executives with budget responsibility in companies from the German upper middle class as well as from DACH large enterprises about their strategies, investments, and current challenges.

The manufacturer ranking presents the top 10 providers and is primarily determined by customer assessment. Providers are evaluated based on their product as well as corporate, and service quality according to specific criteria in the areas of "strategy" and "execution". The market study supports companies in identifying and selecting providers, informs about market trends, prioritizing important IT investment projects, and more. It is available for complimentary download on the USU website.

The analysts summarize their assessment of USU as follows: "USU's strategy is to highlight the criticality of a service throughout its entire lifecycle, from design, visualization, service level agreements, service planning, calculation, cost allocation, and chargeback with an in-depth analysis across all phases. The approach to integrate the various processes across the service portfolio, service level, cost, and chargeback management enables an end-to-end service and cost control for both management and service customers. Customer feedback is excellent, USU has achieved the highest score in our recommendation index... USU has been a market leader in the Vendor Selection Matrix™ for IT and Enterprise Service Management for many years. We expect that USU will also assert itself as a market leader in ITFM and TBM in the long term."

The importance of the disciplines Technology Business Management (TBM) and IT Financial Management (ITFM) is constantly growing, according to the analysts' conclusion. As the most important IT investment trends for these markets, the RIA report mentions AI, data analysis, and automation, as well as Cloud Cost Management (FinOps) and the Hybrid Cloud Strategy.

"In a time when digital transformation and agile processes are at the forefront, ITFM and TBM are indispensable tools for enhancing the competitiveness and innovation power of companies. With our innovations, for example, in Cloud Cost Management, we create transparency and orientation, so that CIOs and FinOps teams can better and more cost-optimized steer their IT worlds strategically or operationally. Therefore, we are pleased with the excellent evaluation by the analysts and our customers," says Peter Stanjeck, Senior Vice President of USU.

About USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer-service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of today’s digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile, and reduce risks – with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Solutions Inc., USU SAS and USU GK also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

