EQS-News: USU Software AG:

10.10.2022

By the end of the acceptance period on October 5, 2022, midnight (CEST), a total of 1,418,228 shares were tendered for repurchase, representing 170.77% more than the up to 523,770 USU Software AG shares covered by the offer. As a result, the company acquired only some of the tendered shares from each shareholder. The declarations of acceptance were taken into account proportionally at a rate of approximately 36.9551%. There was no preferential acceptance of smaller numbers of shares up to 100 shares tendered per shareholder. Allocations were made to individual customer portfolios and rounded down to the next natural number. As the number of shares tendered exceeded the offer, shares not acquired will be reallocated and reversed. They will be reversed in the next few days.

USU Software AG thus now holds a total of approximately 523,770 treasury shares, representing approximately 4.98% of the subscribed capital.



The purchase price is paid in accordance with item 3.4 of the offer documentation in exchange for transfer of the USU shares tendered for buy-back and is expected to be completed on October 13, 2022.



I am delighted about this successful share buy-back. It is the result of good half-year figures, in particular the increase in operating profit and Group liquidity. In accordance with the Annual General Meeting resolution from June 26, 2020 and in the interests of our shareholders, we can use the repurchased shares for acquisitions, as part of a participation program for our staff or recall them, explained Bernhard Oberschmidt, CEO of USU Software AG.

Even after the share buyback, USU has high free liquidity with no bank liabilities and is generating positive cash flows. With our current order development and record order backlog, we are therefore very positive about the future added USU Management Board member Dr. Benjamin Strehl.



Despite the challenging general conditions, the Management Board reaffirms its forecast for the current fiscal year of sales growth to between EUR 120 million and EUR 125 million at the same time as an increase in EBITDA to between EUR 14.5 million and EUR 16.0 million. The Management Board is also confirming the current medium-term planning, which includes average organic sales growth of 10% in the next few years and, in view of the continued growth in SaaS business, an increase in the EBITDA margin to between 16% and 18% by 2024.



USU Software AG



As a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to manage the requirements of todays digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.



In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc. and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

