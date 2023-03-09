EQS-News: USU Software AG: Australian government agency to use USU Knowledge Management for customer services

EQS-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders/Alliance

USU Software AG: Australian government agency to use USU Knowledge Management for customer services



09.03.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



USU partner Customer Driven implementing knowledge management solution for state government customer services

Moeglingen, March 09, 2023 - The specialist in customer service solutions and USU expert partner Customer Driven Solutions has won a tender to implement a large-scale knowledge management project. The client is an Australian state government that wants to manage all services for customers and businesses via a central knowledge management system.

In addition to consulting expertise, Customer Drivens experience with content creation and USU Knowledge Managements performance with regard to digital support of knowledge-intensive services were key factors in winning the contract. The framework agreement including hosting has a term of 36 months with an extension option.

As part of the project, Customer Driven will gradually create the knowledge documents and integrate them in the USU knowledge database. Up to 4,000 service employees will be able to access these in future, enabling them to provide fast, needs-based, and high-quality information on all administrative topics. These include healthcare, real estate, boats and fishing, vehicles and transport, and legal and police matters.

We are delighted to be working with our Australian partner to implement a complex knowledge management project that may also serve as a blueprint for further customer service projects in Australias public sector, says USU Managing Director Sven Kolb.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

About USU

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

Further information:

Contact



USU Software AG

Corporate Communications

Dr. Thomas Gerick

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440

E-Mail:





USU Software AG

Investor Relations

Falk Sorge

Tel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351

E-Mail:





About Customer Driven

Customer Driven is a leading Australian Consulting firm specialising in Customer Management and Service Operations consulting and services. Directors, Louis Dupé and Peter Trowbridge, established the company in 2014, bringing years of experience in operating and transforming large scale Customer Service organisations for some of Australias largest corporations.

With a vision to establish an advisory and services practice that utilises experience to assist organisations in developing high performing customer service operations, Customer Driven has a proven capability in developing and delivering highly successful operations assessments and strategies across both Commercial and Government organisations.



Website: https://www.customerdriven.com.au/

Moeglingen, March 09, 2023 - The specialist in customer service solutions and USU expert partner Customer Driven Solutions has won a tender to implement a large-scale knowledge management project. The client is an Australian state government that wants to manage all services for customers and businesses via a central knowledge management system.In addition to consulting expertise, Customer Drivens experience with content creation and USU Knowledge Managements performance with regard to digital support of knowledge-intensive services were key factors in winning the contract. The framework agreement including hosting has a term of 36 months with an extension option.As part of the project, Customer Driven will gradually create the knowledge documents and integrate them in the USU knowledge database. Up to 4,000 service employees will be able to access these in future, enabling them to provide fast, needs-based, and high-quality information on all administrative topics. These include healthcare, real estate, boats and fishing, vehicles and transport, and legal and police matters.We are delighted to be working with our Australian partner to implement a complex knowledge management project that may also serve as a blueprint for further customer service projects in Australias public sector, says USU Managing Director Sven Kolb.As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows and better collaboration. With more than 45 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.Further information: https://www.usu.com ContactUSU Software AGCorporate CommunicationsDr. Thomas GerickTel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 440E-Mail: thomas.gerick@usu.com USU Software AGInvestor RelationsFalk SorgeTel.: +49 (0) 71 41 - 48 67 351E-Mail: falk.sorge@usu.com Customer Driven is a leading Australian Consulting firm specialising in Customer Management and Service Operations consulting and services. Directors, Louis Dupé and Peter Trowbridge, established the company in 2014, bringing years of experience in operating and transforming large scale Customer Service organisations for some of Australias largest corporations.With a vision to establish an advisory and services practice that utilises experience to assist organisations in developing high performing customer service operations, Customer Driven has a proven capability in developing and delivering highly successful operations assessments and strategies across both Commercial and Government organisations.Website: https://www.customerdriven.com.au/

09.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

