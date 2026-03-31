EQS-News: UZIN UTZ publishes its 2025 Annual Report

EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE / Key word(s): Annual Report

UZIN UTZ publishes its 2025 Annual Report



31.03.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ulm, March 31, 2026 – The Uzin Utz Group published its annual report for the 2025 fiscal year today.

The PASSION 2025 Group strategy was successfully completed with record revenue of EUR 505.1 million and an EBIT margin of 8.0%. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to EUR 40.4 million. With the new strategy until 2030, GROW BIGGER, and the five strategic pillars: “Go International!”, “Be Broader!”, “Be Innovative!”, “Boost Profits!”, and “Acquire, Integrate, Grow!”, the Group is focusing on further growth.

The annual report provides a comprehensive overview of the Uzin Utz Group’s performance over the past year, places this within the context of the broader economic and industry-specific environment, and offers an outlook on future developments. Click the link below to view the 2025 Consolidated Financial Statement (available online only): https://annualreport.uzin-utz.com/

Within the framework of a virtual earnings call hosted by Uzin Utz SE on April 1, 2026, for investors and analysts, a press conference for the regional and business press on April 17, 2026, and a bankers' day on April 30, 2026, the members of the Executive Board will provide detailed information on business performance in 2025 and offer an outlook on the Group’s future strategic direction.

Contact details Investor Relations

Sandra Ruf

Head of Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 731 4097-416

E-Mail: sandra.ruf@uzin-utz.com



Stefanie Seeburger

Business Partner Investor Relations

Telefon: +49 731 4097-4737

E-Mail: stefanie.seeburger@uzin-utz.com

Press Contact

Tanja Peter

Head of Corporate Communications & Marketing

Telefon: +49 731 4097-4729

E-Mail: tanja.peter@uzin-utz.com

UZIN UTZ. YOUR FLOOR. OUR PASSION.

UZIN UTZ, a full-service provider of flooring systems based in Ulm, is a leader in the development and manufacture of products and machinery for screed, flooring, tiles, and parquet, with approximately 1,560 employees and consolidated revenue of €505.1 million (2025). The construction chemical product systems for substrate preparation, floor installation, and surface finishing, as well as machines and tools for floor and wall finishing, are almost entirely developed and manufactured in-house by the group companies and distributed worldwide under the internationally successful brands UZIN, WOLFF, PALLMANN, Arturo, codex, and Pajarito. For over 115 years, as a family-owned business, we have dedicated ourselves to the world of flooring and have supported tradespeople, planners, architects, and builders. For more information, visit https://int.uzin-utz.com/