EQS-News: Uzin Utz SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the 2025 fiscal year

EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE / Key word(s): Dividend

Uzin Utz SE: Annual General Meeting approves dividend for the 2025 fiscal year



13.05.2026 / 17:20 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Annual General Meeting of our company held on May 13, 2026, resolved to allocate the net income for the 2025 fiscal year, amounting to EUR 63,304,249.06 to pay a dividend of EUR 1.90 per share entitled to dividends (totaling EUR 9,584,206.10). The retained earnings of EUR 53,720,042.96 remaining after the distribution will be carried forward to new account.



Payment of the dividend for shares with WKN 755 150 (ISIN: DE0007551509) will be made starting May 19, 2026, through Clearstream Banking AG, Frankfurt am Main, by the custodian banks, subject to a deduction of 25% capital gains tax and a 5.5% solidarity surcharge on the withheld capital gains tax (totaling 26.375%), as well as church tax on the capital gains tax, if applicable.



For domestic shareholders, the dividend will be paid without deduction of capital gains tax, solidarity surcharge, and, if applicable, church tax, provided they have submitted a non-assessment certificate from their competent tax office to their custodian bank. The same applies in whole or in part to shareholders who have issued an exemption order to their custodian bank, provided that the exemption amount specified in this order has not already been exhausted by other income from capital assets.



For foreign shareholders, the withholding tax on capital gains, including the solidarity surcharge, may be reduced in accordance with existing double taxation treaties between the Federal Republic of Germany and the relevant country. Applications for a refund of the reduced amount must be submitted in a timely manner to the Federal Central Tax Office, 53225 Bonn.



Ulm, May 2026



Uzin Utz SE



The Management Board

13.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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