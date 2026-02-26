UZIN UTZ Aktie

UZIN UTZ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 755150 / ISIN: DE0007551509

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.02.2026 08:52:54

EQS-News: Uzin Utz SE: Publication of provisional figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results
Uzin Utz SE: Publication of provisional figures for the 2025 financial year

26.02.2026 / 08:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uzin Utz SE: Publication of provisional figures for the 2025 financial year

The Uzin Utz Group achieves record sales revenues of over 500 million euros and reaches the EBIT margin target defined in the PASSION 2025 strategy.

Uzin Utz, a global full-range supplier of flooring systems based in Ulm, Germany, has exceeded the 500 million euro sales mark for the first time. Provisional consolidated sales amounted to 505.1 million euros, an increase of 6.1% over the previous year (476.0 million euros). Provisional earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 40.4 million euros, slightly below the previous year's figure (42.8 million euros). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 8.0% in 2025. Contrary to the forecast in the 2024 Group Management Report, operating cash flow is expected to be significantly lower than in the previous year, which is largely attributable to the increase in inventories and receivables.

The final financial figures and the 2025 annual report will be published on our website at https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/financial-reports on March 31, 2026, as planned, following the adoption of the annual financial statements of Uzin Utz SE and the approval of the consolidated financial statement.

In fiscal year 2025, the construction industry stabilized in the sales markets relevant to the Group, which had a positive impact on Uzin Utz's revenue development. Nevertheless, the core market of Germany and the growth markets of the USA and France recorded negative growth rates. Inflation declined in the G20 countries, while interest rate cuts by the ECB and a comprehensive investment package by the German government supported the economy in general as well as the construction industry. Negative currency effects related to the US Dollar and US tariff policy had a negative impact on the Group's earnings.


26.02.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Uzin Utz SE
Dieselstraße 3
89079 Ulm
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)731 4097-0
Fax: +49 (0)731 4097-0
E-mail: de@uzin-utz.com
Internet: https://de.uzin-utz.com/
ISIN: DE0007551509
WKN: 755150
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281898

 
End of News EQS News Service

2281898  26.02.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu UZIN UTZ AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu UZIN UTZ AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

UZIN UTZ AG 81,00 1,25% UZIN UTZ AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros
23.02.26 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

NVIDIA-Bilanz im Fokus: ATX leichter erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt dürften am Donnerstag zunächst nachgeben, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Die Börsen in Asien finden am Donnerstag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen