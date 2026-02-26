EQS-News: Uzin Utz SE: Publication of provisional figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-News: UZIN UTZ SE / Key word(s): Development of Sales/Preliminary Results

Uzin Utz SE: Publication of provisional figures for the 2025 financial year



26.02.2026 / 08:52 CET/CEST

The Uzin Utz Group achieves record sales revenues of over 500 million euros and reaches the EBIT margin target defined in the PASSION 2025 strategy.

Uzin Utz, a global full-range supplier of flooring systems based in Ulm, Germany, has exceeded the 500 million euro sales mark for the first time. Provisional consolidated sales amounted to 505.1 million euros, an increase of 6.1% over the previous year (476.0 million euros). Provisional earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 40.4 million euros, slightly below the previous year's figure (42.8 million euros). This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 8.0% in 2025. Contrary to the forecast in the 2024 Group Management Report, operating cash flow is expected to be significantly lower than in the previous year, which is largely attributable to the increase in inventories and receivables.

The final financial figures and the 2025 annual report will be published on our website at https://int.uzin-utz.com/investors/financial-reports on March 31, 2026, as planned, following the adoption of the annual financial statements of Uzin Utz SE and the approval of the consolidated financial statement.

In fiscal year 2025, the construction industry stabilized in the sales markets relevant to the Group, which had a positive impact on Uzin Utz's revenue development. Nevertheless, the core market of Germany and the growth markets of the USA and France recorded negative growth rates. Inflation declined in the G20 countries, while interest rate cuts by the ECB and a comprehensive investment package by the German government supported the economy in general as well as the construction industry. Negative currency effects related to the US Dollar and US tariff policy had a negative impact on the Group's earnings.