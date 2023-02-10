|
10.02.2023 10:00:03
EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG: Acceptance period for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer for va-Q-tec ends on 16 February 2023
|
EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG
/ Key word(s): Offer
Acceptance period for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer
Würzburg, 10 February 2023. va-Q-tec AG (va-Q-tec), a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (so-called TempChain logistics), draws its shareholders attention to the upcoming deadline to accept EQT Private Equitys takeover offer for the va-Q-tec shares.
The acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (Bidder), a holding company controlled by EQT Private Equity, at the offer price of EUR 26.00 per share is expected to end on 16 February 2023, 24:00 hours (Central European Time). In the event that the minimum acceptance threshold of 62.5% is reached, va-Q-tec shareholders are offered the opportunity to benefit from an attractive premium of 98% in relation to the volume-weighted average price of the va-Q-tec share over the past three months up until 9 December 2022.[1] Among other measures, the Bidder intends to initiate a delisting of va-Q-tec following the completion of the takeover offer. In the course of the successful takeover, va-Q-tec gains a financially strong and entrepreneurial partner in EQT, which supports the further growth and long-term development of the company.
va-Q-tec Management and Supervisory boards support the takeover offer
As announced in their joint reasoned statement of 25 January 2023, the Management and Supervisory boards are of the opinion that the offer particularly meets the interests and objectives of va-Q-tec, the shareholders of va-Q-tec as well as the employees within the vaQtec Group. As a consequence, the Management and Supervisory boards recommend - in accordance with the joint reasoned statement - that vaQ-tec shareholders accept the offer.
Information about accepting the offer
All relevant details regarding the acceptance of the offer are set out in the offer document, which is available on the Bidders website: http://www.offer-eqt.com. Shareholders can also find a contact phone number on this website for help with any further queries. Shareholders should contact their depositary bank directly in order to tender their shares to the takeover offer. It is important to keep in mind the deadline of the respective bank, which may differ from the official acceptance deadline.
Important note
This press release does not constitute a statement or supplement to the statement by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board in relation to the offer. The Bidders offer document is solely binding for the offer itself.
+++END+++
IR contact
If you have any further questions regarding the takeover offer, please do not hesitate to contact the hotline at +49 (0) 69 9517 9985.
About va-Q-tec
va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com
About EQT
EQT is a global investment organization with more than EUR 114 billion in assets under management in two business areas Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT funds have investments in companies in Europe, Asia and America. EQT supports portfolio companies on their path to achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.
Disclaimer
[1] The date on which the ad hoc announcement concerning the expected near-term completion of the merger agreement was published.
10.02.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 10
|E-mail:
|IR@va-Q-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
|WKN:
|663668
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1556709
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1556709 10.02.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Analysen
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|va-Q-tec AG
|24,85
|0,20%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.