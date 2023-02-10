EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG: Acceptance period for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer for va-Q-tec ends on 16 February 2023

EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Offer

va-Q-tec AG: Acceptance period for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer for va-Q-tec ends on 16 February 2023



10.02.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Acceptance period for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer

for va-Q-tec ends on 16 February 2023

Reaching the minimum acceptance rate of 62.5% - aside from the fulfillment of other closing conditions - is a prerequisite for receiving the attractive premium of 98% on the volume-weighted average share price up until 9 December 2022

va-Q-tec AG Management and Supervisory boards recommend shareholders to accept EQT Private Equitys voluntary public takeover offer

Bidder intends to initiate a delisting of va-Q-tec sought after completion of the takeover offer

With EQT, va-Q-tec gains a financially strong, entrepreneurial partner that supports the company's long-term development

Würzburg, 10 February 2023. va-Q-tec AG (va-Q-tec), a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (so-called TempChain logistics), draws its shareholders attention to the upcoming deadline to accept EQT Private Equitys takeover offer for the va-Q-tec shares.

The acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (Bidder), a holding company controlled by EQT Private Equity, at the offer price of EUR 26.00 per share is expected to end on 16 February 2023, 24:00 hours (Central European Time). In the event that the minimum acceptance threshold of 62.5% is reached, va-Q-tec shareholders are offered the opportunity to benefit from an attractive premium of 98% in relation to the volume-weighted average price of the va-Q-tec share over the past three months up until 9 December 2022.[1] Among other measures, the Bidder intends to initiate a delisting of va-Q-tec following the completion of the takeover offer. In the course of the successful takeover, va-Q-tec gains a financially strong and entrepreneurial partner in EQT, which supports the further growth and long-term development of the company.

va-Q-tec Management and Supervisory boards support the takeover offer

As announced in their joint reasoned statement of 25 January 2023, the Management and Supervisory boards are of the opinion that the offer particularly meets the interests and objectives of va-Q-tec, the shareholders of va-Q-tec as well as the employees within the vaQtec Group. As a consequence, the Management and Supervisory boards recommend - in accordance with the joint reasoned statement - that vaQ-tec shareholders accept the offer.

Information about accepting the offer

All relevant details regarding the acceptance of the offer are set out in the offer document, which is available on the Bidders website: http://www.offer-eqt.com. Shareholders can also find a contact phone number on this website for help with any further queries. Shareholders should contact their depositary bank directly in order to tender their shares to the takeover offer. It is important to keep in mind the deadline of the respective bank, which may differ from the official acceptance deadline.

Important note

This press release does not constitute a statement or supplement to the statement by the Management Board or the Supervisory Board in relation to the offer. The Bidders offer document is solely binding for the offer itself.

IR contact

va-Q-tec AG

Felix Rau

Phone: +49 931 35942 2973

Email: Felix.Rau@va-q-tec.com cometis AG

Claudius Krause

Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28

Email: krause@cometis.de

If you have any further questions regarding the takeover offer, please do not hesitate to contact the hotline at +49 (0) 69 9517 9985.

About va-Q-tec

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs), as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

Further information: www.va-q-tec.com

About EQT

EQT is a global investment organization with more than EUR 114 billion in assets under management in two business areas Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT funds have investments in companies in Europe, Asia and America. EQT supports portfolio companies on their path to achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.



Further information: www.eqtgroup.com

[1] The date on which the ad hoc announcement concerning the expected near-term completion of the merger agreement was published.