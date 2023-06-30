EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG: All closing conditions for takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH fulfilled

|
va-Q-tec AG: All closing conditions for takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH fulfilled
va-Q-tec AG
/ Key word(s): Offer/Mergers & Acquisitions
va-Q-tec: All closing conditions for takeover offer by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH fulfilled
Würzburg, 30 June 2023 va-Q-tec AG (va-Q-tec), a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (so-called TempChain logistics), announces that today the Austrian Federal Competition Authority (Bundeswettbewerbsbehörde) has declared its waiver of a further review, whereby the voluntary public takeover offer is deemed to be cleared. After clearance by the German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) had already been granted on 12 June 2023, all conditions for the settlement of the voluntary public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (the Bidder) have now been fulfilled. The payment of the offer price to the shareholders will be made immediately upon settlement of the takeover offer, which is expected to occur on 6 July 2023.
Dr. Joachim Kuhn, founder and CEO of va-Q-tec AG: We are very pleased with the broad shareholder support for our future plans with EQT as a financially strong and entrepreneurial partner. With the fulfilment of all conditions, the way is now paved for the completion of the offer and the subsequent planned capital increase by EQT to finance additional development opportunities at vaQ-tec. As a consequence, we are now at the beginning of the next chapter in our companys success story. This is very good news for va-Q-tec as a company, for our workforce, for the regions of Würzburg and of Kölleda in Thuringia, as well as for our twelve subsidiaries all over the world.
Matthias Wittkowski, Partner within EQT Private Equitys Advisory Team: The support for the takeover offer gives us the opportunity to execute upon our sustainable growth strategy for va-Q-tec. By partnering with va-Q-tecs founders and management, we are pursuing the aim of supporting va-Q-tec in reaching its full potential and thereby establishing a global force in high-performance thermal insulation. We are very excited and look forward to working with va-Q-tecs management team.
Following the successful settlement of the takeover offer, the Bidder plans to carry out a delisting of va-Q-tecs shares through a public delisting tender offer, which is why the parties entered into a delisting agreement immediately after becoming aware today of the waiver of a further review by the Austrian Federal Competition Authority. Furthermore, as of now it is intended to resolve upon a resolution concerning the conclusion of a domination and profit and loss transfer agreement between the Bidder and va-Q-tec at this years Annual General Meeting. In addition, following settlement of the takeover offer, the Bidder will subscribe for new va-Q-tec shares corresponding to 10% of the current share capital at an issue price of EUR 26.00 per new va-Q-tec share to be issued by way of a capital increase.
|15.12.22
|va-Q-tec Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.11.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.08.21
|va-Q-tec Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
