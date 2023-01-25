|
25.01.2023 11:02:59
EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG: Management and Supervisory boards of va-Q-tec AG recommend acceptance of EQT Private Equitys voluntary public takeover offer
|
EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG
/ Key word(s): Statement
Press release
Management and Supervisory boards of va-Q-tec AG recommend acceptance of EQT Private Equitys voluntary public takeover offer
Würzburg, 25 January 2023 In accordance with the requirements of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), the Management and Supervisory boards of va-Q-tec AG (va-Q-tec) have today issued their Joint Reasoned Statement on the voluntary public takeover offer of Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (Bidder) for the shares (ISIN DE0006636681 / WKN 663668) of va-Q-tec. The Bidder is a holding company controlled by EQT X Fund (EQT Private Equity). After careful and thorough examination of the offer document published on 16 January 2023, the Management and Supervisory boards recommend that the shareholders of va-Q-tec accept the offer.
The founding families of va-Q-tec (Founding Families) including the Chief Executive Officer, who hold approximately 26% of the shares in va-Q-tec, have already agreed on a partnership with EQT Private Equity. For this reason, the founding families will contribute their shares to the Bidder at the same value per share and thereby continue to hold a long-term and substantial interest in the new structure and will continuously contribute to the development of the Company. The Chief Financial Officer and all members of the Supervisory Board will also support the offer with the shares they hold.
The Management and Supervisory boards are of the opinion that the offer satisfies the interests and objectives of va-Q-tec, the shareholders of va-Q-tec as well as the employees within va-Q-tec Group to a significant extent. For this reason, they welcome and support the Bidders offer as set forth in the offer document. Accordingly, in the opinion of the Management and Supervisory boards and taking into account the fairness opinion prepared by financial advisor ParkView Partners GmbH, the offer price of EUR 26.00 per va-Q-tec share is fair from a financial perspective and corresponds to an attractive premium of 98% in relation to the volume-weighted average price of the va-Q-tec share over the past three months up until 9 December 2022.[1] Furthermore, the Management and Supervisory boards also welcome the Bidders intention, as set forth in the offer document, to strengthen va-Q-tecs business areas in the field of TempChain solutions for the safe transport of pharmaceutical products as well as in the field of thermal energy efficiency and thermoboxes in a global, competitive environment by implementing the transaction.
In accordance with Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (WpÜG), the Joint Reasoned Statement of the Management and Supervisory boards of va-Q-tec has been published on the Internet on the website of va-Q-tec at https://va-q-tec.com/ under the heading Investor Relations in German and is also provided in a non-binding English translation. Only the German version is binding. Copies of the Joint Reasoned Statement are also available free of charge from va-Q-tec, Investor Relations, Alfred-Nobel-Strasse 33, 97080 Würzburg, Germany, telephone: +49 (0) 931 35942 297, fax: +49 (0) 931 35942 10 (orders by e-mail to Felix.Rau@va-q-tec.com with full postal address or e-mail address).
The acceptance period commenced with the publication of the offer document on 16 January 2023 and is expected to end on 16 February 2023 at 24:00 hours (CET). All relevant details regarding the acceptance of the offer are set out in the offer document, which is available on the Bidders website: http://www.offer-eqt.com. Shareholders should contact their depositary bank directly in order to tender their shares in the takeover offer.
Important note
+++END+++
IR contact
About va-Q-tec
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,
About EQT
Further information: www.eqtgroup.com
Disclaimer
[1] The date on which the ad hoc announcement concerning the expected near-term completion of the business combination agreement was published.
25.01.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 10
|E-mail:
|IR@va-Q-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
|WKN:
|663668
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1542845
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1542845 25.01.2023 CET/CEST
