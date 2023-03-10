|
10.03.2023 10:29:13
EQS-News: va-Q-tec announces acceptance rate for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer after end of the additional acceptance period
|
EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG
/ Key word(s): Offer
va-Q-tec announces acceptance rate for EQT Private Equitys takeover offer after end of the additional acceptance period
Würzburg, 10 March 2023 va-Q-tec AG (va-Q-tec), a pioneer of highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation (so-called super thermal insulation) and temperature-controlled supply chains (so-called TempChain logistics), announces the acceptance rate during the additional acceptance period for the voluntary public takeover offer (Takeover Offer) by Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH (Bidder), a company controlled by EQT Private Equity and supported by co-investors Mubadala Investment Company PJSC and the Sixth Cinven Fund. After the end of the additional acceptance period on 7 March 2023, the acceptance rate amounts to 85.75% of all va-Q-tec shares currently issued, including the shares held by va-Q-tecs founding families.
Subject to the necessary merger control clearances, the Takeover Offer is expected to be completed by no later than in the second quarter of 2023.
Important note
This press release does not constitute a statement or supplement to the statement of the Management Board or the Supervisory Board in relation to the Takeover Offer. The Bidders offer document is solely binding for the offer itself.
+++END+++
IR contact
About va-Q-tec
Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,
About EQT
Further information: www.eqtgroup.com
Disclaimer
10.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|va-Q-tec AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
|97080 Würzburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)931 35 942 10
|E-mail:
|IR@va-Q-tec.com
|Internet:
|www.va-Q-tec.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006636681
|WKN:
|663668
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1579831
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1579831 10.03.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!