27.03.2023 09:38:54

EQS-News: va-Q-tec postpones publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year

EQS-News: va-Q-tec AG / Key word(s): Annual Report
va-Q-tec postpones publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year

27.03.2023 / 09:38 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

va-Q-tec postpones publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year

 

Würzburg, 27 March 2023 va-Q-tec AG (the Company) has postponed the publication of its audited and certified separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2022, until 21 April 2023. This was decided by the companys Management and Supervisory boards in consultation with the Companys auditors Rödl & Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. This decision was made due to additional organizational and material time requirements in connection with the ongoing takeover offer.

 

+++END+++

 

 IR contact

 

va-Q-tec AG
Felix Rau
Phone: +49 931 35942 - 2973
Email: Felix.Rau@va-q-tec.com		 cometis AG
Claudius Krause
Phone: +49 611 - 20 585 5-28
Email: krause@cometis.de

 

 

About va-Q-tec  

va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.

 

Further information: www.va-q-tec.com,

Follow va-Q-tec on Twitter: @vaQtec, LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/va-Q-tec 

 


27.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG
Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33
97080 Würzburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)931 35 942 0
Fax: +49 (0)931 35 942 10
E-mail: IR@va-Q-tec.com
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com
ISIN: DE0006636681
WKN: 663668
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1592443

 
End of News EQS News Service

1592443  27.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1592443&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu va-Q-tec AGmehr Analysen

15.12.22 va-Q-tec Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
11.11.21 va-Q-tec Buy Kepler Cheuvreux
18.08.21 va-Q-tec Buy Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

va-Q-tec AG 22,70 2,95% va-Q-tec AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen um Bankensektor lassen nach: ATX etwas fester -- DAX weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht kräftige Gewinne. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten am Montag in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen