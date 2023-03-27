|
EQS-News: va-Q-tec postpones publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year
va-Q-tec postpones publication of its separate and consolidated financial statements for the 2022 financial year
Würzburg, 27 March 2023 va-Q-tec AG (the Company) has postponed the publication of its audited and certified separate and consolidated financial statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2022, until 21 April 2023. This was decided by the companys Management and Supervisory boards in consultation with the Companys auditors Rödl & Partner GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft. This decision was made due to additional organizational and material time requirements in connection with the ongoing takeover offer.
About va-Q-tec
va-Q-tec is a pioneer in highly efficient products and solutions in the area of thermal insulation and TempChain logistics. The company develops, produces and markets highly efficient and consequently thin vacuum insulation panels (VIPs) as well as phase change materials (PCMs) for reliable and energy-efficient temperature controlling. va-Q-tec deploys this key thermal technology in order to produce passive thermal packaging systems (containers and boxes) that maintain constant temperatures, depending on type, for up to 200 hours without external energy input. In order to implement temperature-sensitive logistics chains, va-Q-tec within a global partner network operates a fleet of rental containers and boxes meeting demanding thermal protection standards. Along with Healthcare & Logistics as the main market, va-Q-tec addresses the following further markets: Appliances & Food, Technics & Industry, Building, and Mobility. The high-growth company, which was founded in 2001, is based in Würzburg, Germany.
