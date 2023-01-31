EQS-News: Vantage Towers AG: Sustained organic revenue growth and continued progression in new macro site build

|
Vantage Towers AG: Sustained organic revenue growth and continued progression in new macro site build
We have seen our macro site new build programme sustain the momentum from the previous quarter and deliver new sites. Furthermore, we continue to add new tenancies and have seen our revenue grow 5.6% year-to-date on the back of continued commercial momentum and our industrial approach. We are confident towards the upper half of our FY23 guidance and remain on track to deliver our medium-term targets while building our position as one of the leading tower companies in Europe.
Commercial update
Continued commercial momentum across the business
In FY23, we continue to concentrate on our key focus areas: the acceleration of our BTS programme, the rollout for 1&1, our GLBO efficiency programme, and the continued commercialisation of our business.
Summary Financial performance
Group Revenue (ex. pass through) grew 4.8% YoY in Q3 FY23 to 263.7m, mainly driven by Macro site revenue. Macro site revenue grew by 4.3% YoY in Q3 FY23 driven by inflation escalators, increased tenancies and new site growth.
In 9M FY23, Group Revenue (ex. pass through) increased by 5.6% YoY to 787.2m mainly driven by inflation escalators, tenancy growth and other chargeable services to mobile network operators (MNOs). As previously disclosed, over 95% of our revenue is linked to inflation.
Moreover, non-Vodafone revenue continues to grow to 51.0m in Q3 FY23, an increase of 11.2% YoY. In 9M FY23, non-Vodafone revenue grew 11.4% YoY to 153.0m.
Germany generated revenue growth from ramp-up in new site build and non-MNO contracts. Spain realised additional revenues from the active sharing agreement and 5G upgrades. In Q3 FY23, Spain saw revenue growth of 0.5% YoY following a strong Q3 in the prior year, but nonetheless, delivering strong YoY growth of 6.7% for 9M FY23.
Vantage Towers associate and joint venture investments
The Group has a 33.2% equity interest in Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A (INWIT) in Italy and a 50% equity interest in Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited (Cornerstone) in the UK.
INWIT[6] delivered a strong Q3 2022 with revenue growing by 8.4% YoY to 214.8m. INWIT built more than 110 new sites in Q3 and saw further progress in their lease cost efficiency programme. In 9M 2022, INWITs revenue increased by 8.8% YoY to 632.5m.
In Q3 FY23[7], Cornerstone delivered 4.4% YoY growth in total revenue to 114.6m driven by an increase in new sites and tenancies. In 9M FY23 total revenue increased to 343.5m[8], with revenue ex pass through increasing 4.0% to 271.0m.
Our Guidance
Confident towards the upper half of our FY23 guidance and reaffirm our medium-term targets
We are confident towards the upper half of our FY23 guidance for Group Revenue (ex. pass through), adj. EBITDAaL, and RFCF and reconfirm our medium-term targets underpinned by continued focus on commercialisation and tenancy growth, BTS rollout, and progress being made in the GLBO programme.
Non-IFRS Measures - Unaudited
The Group presents financial measures, ratios and adjustments that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS, German GAAP or any other generally accepted accounting principles on a consolidated basis (Non-IFRS Measures).
These Non-IFRS Measures on a consolidated basis should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated financial results or other indicators of the Groups performance based on IFRS measures. They should not be considered as alternatives to earnings after tax or net profit as indicators of the Groups performance or profitability or as alternatives to cash flows from operating, investing, or financing activities as an indicator of the Groups liquidity. The Non-IFRS Measures as defined by the Group, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures as presented by other companies due to differences in the way the Groups Non-IFRS Measures are calculated. Even though the Non-IFRS Measures are used by management to assess ongoing operating performance and liquidity and these types of measures are commonly used by investors, they have important limitations as analytical tools, and they should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Groups results or cash flows as reported under IFRS.
Definitions
Glossary
Disclaimer on forward looking statements
This announcement contains "forward-looking statements" with respect to Vantage Towers results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, and strategies. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding objectives, targets, strategies, outlook, and growth prospects, including guidance for the financial year ending March 31, 2023, medium-term targets, new site builds, tenancy targets and the tenancy pipeline; Vantage Towers working capital, capital structure and dividend policy; future plans, events, or performance, economic outlook, and industry trends.
Forward-looking statements are sometimes, but not always, identified by their use of a date in the future or such words as "will", "could", "may", "should", "expects", "intends, prepares" or "targets" (including in their negative form or other variations). By their nature, forward-looking statements are inherently predictive, speculative and involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Vantage Towers or any member of the Vantage Towers Group, or any persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the factors referred to above. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements in this document will be realised. Any forward-looking statements are made of the date of this announcement. Subject to compliance with applicable law and regulations, Vantage Towers does not intend to update these forward-looking statements and does not undertake any obligation to do so.
References to Vantage Towers are to Vantage Towers AG and references to Vantage Towers Group are to Vantage Towers AG and its subsidiaries unless otherwise stated.
Rounding
Due to rounding, numbers presented may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.
[1] Tenancy net additions from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.
[2] GLBO programme to target 10% of the consolidated portfolio of macro sites.
[3] Consolidated refers to our reporting segments Germany, Spain, Greece, and Other European Markets, in which we have a controlling interest.
[4] Tenancy net additions from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022.
[5] Non-committed refers to tenancies that were not already committed in November 2020 at the Capital Markets Day.
[6] INWIT results have been extracted from the INWIT Q3 Financial Results Investor Presentation available at https://www.inwit.it/en/investors/presentations-and-webcasts/. Q3 and 9M 2022 refer to the third quarter and first nine months ended 30 September 2022 to the financial year ending 31 December 2022.
[7] Cornerstones Q3 FY23 and 9M FY23 refer to the third quarter and first nine months ended 31 December 2022 to the financial year ending 31 March 2023.
[8] Cornerstone revenue includes pass through revenue of 72.5m which consists of recovery of business rates passed through to the tenants.
[9] Medium-term targets of the consolidated group excluding the UK and Italy.
[10] Assuming capacity to invest in organic or inorganic opportunities up to leverage of 5.5x Net Financial Debt / Adj. EBITDAaL to maintain investment grade rating.
