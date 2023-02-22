EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: acardo CEO Christoph Thye appointed as Member of the Board of Vectron Systems AG

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Vectron Systems AG: acardo CEO Christoph Thye appointed as Member of the Board of Vectron Systems AG



22.02.2023

In order to implement this, and to support the Board of Vectron Systems AG in the expansion in the areas of digital marketing and services, the Vectron Supervisory Board has appointed acardo founder and CEO Christoph Thye (49) to the company's Management Board as Chief Digital Marketing Officer. With immediate effect, the Vectron Board of Directors consisting of Thomas Stümmler (Chairman) and Ralf-Peter Simon will be expanded by the additional mandate of Christoph Thye. He will continue to lead the acardo Group AG as CEO in parallel.



As acardo founder, Christoph Thye has many years of experience in the couponing business and has built up a large network in the field of digital marketing over the years, from which Vectron will benefit in the further development of the digital business.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.

Contact:

Vectron Systems AG

Willy-Brandt-Weg 41

48155 Münster, Germany

www.vectron-systems.com



External IR service provider:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (2983) 90 81 21

fax: +49 (2983) 90 81 23

