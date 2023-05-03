EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: acardo provides positive result for Vectron

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Münster, 03 May 2023: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, has determined the preliminary figures for the first quarter according to IFRS accounting. The result was significantly influenced by the acquisition of acardo group AG and acardo activation GmbH (together acardo), which have been fully consolidated since 01 January 2023. The comparative figures for the previous year therefore do not include acardo.



Consolidated turnover rose by 34 percent to EUR 8.8 million (previous year: EUR 6.6 million) in the first three months of the 2023 financial year. At the same time, operating profit (EBITDA) climbed from EUR 0.1 million to EUR 0.5 million.



The positive EBITDA was mainly determined by the subsidiary acardo. While the result in Vectron's core business was still negative at EUR -0.2 million, as planned, acardo achieved a profit (EBITDA) of EUR 0.7 million.



Despite the slightly negative result in Vectron's core business, there is still a positive trend in recurring sales. Here, compared to the previous year, in addition to monthly recurring sales, products for which licences have to be renewed in other periods, such as semi-annually or annually, are now also reported. Thus, total recurring revenue increased by 20 per cent to EUR 2.9 million compared to the 1st quarter of the previous year (previous year: EUR 2.4 million).



"With the figures presented, we see ourselves well on the way to achieving the planned EBITDA of between EUR 1.3 million and EUR 2.2 million in the Group this year. The cost optimisations in the POS business and the positive effects of the acardo acquisition will be reflected positively in the coming quarters", explains Thomas Stümmler, CEO of Vectron Systems AG.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo (acardo group AG/acardo activation GmbH) is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.

