02.03.2023 14:00:05
EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron shows investors product novelties at the trade fair Internorga
Münster, 2. March 2022: Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), a leading provider of intelligent POS systems and cloud services, with a focus on the catering and bakery sectors, will present a number of new products at the international catering trade fair INTERNORGA from 10 to 14 March 2023 in Hamburg.
Interested parties can get an idea of the new products at the Vectron booth. Various new digital products will be presented which will be launched in the short term, e.g. a new in-house ordering solution enabling payment at the table with one's own smartphone as well as an interface to the delivery service Lieferando.
In addition to the above, Vectron will present how restaurateurs and suppliers (e.g. breweries) can generate new customers by means of digital marketing tools and measures, as offered by the new subsidiary acardo.
As new products generally represent important building blocks for the future growth of Vectron Systems AG, the company is inviting interested investors to visit the booth
on Monday, March 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
in Hall A2, Booth 133.
They can inform themselves on the spot about product innovations and trends. To ensure that everything runs smoothly, interested parties must register in advance at https://www.vectron-systems.com/de/internorga-tickets/.They will then be sent an admission ticket that allows them to enter the trade fair free of charge.
About Vectron Systems AG:
With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.
In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.
Contact:
Meister Consulting GmbH
Tobias Meister
Im Schling 3
59955 Winterberg
phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121
mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080
E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com
