EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron subsidiary acardo and the cinema associations present simple connection of all cinemas to the KulturPass

EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron subsidiary acardo and the cinema associations present simple connection of all cinemas to the KulturPass



20.04.2023 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Münster, 20 April 2023: The acardo group AG (acardo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), enables cinema operators to easily participate in the KulturPass. This is done by using acardo's existing connection to the cinemas' cash register systems.



In November last year, the federal government announced the nationwide KulturPass, which will give young people who turn 18 in 2023 a credit of 200 to use at local cultural events. In close exchange with the associations HDF KINO and AG Kino - Gilde, acardo has developed a solution that enables the KulturPass to be processed easily in almost all cinemas in Germany.



The KulturPass is scheduled to be launched in mid-June 2023. Until then, the technical and organisational hurdles must be overcome for the project, which will grant approximately 750,000 18-year-olds a credit of 200 for cultural purposes this year. In future, acardo will receive a transaction fee for every cinema ticket redeemed via the KulturPass.



"In France, a comparable cultural promotion was introduced last year. There, too, cinemas were among the funded cultural venues and were able to attract a large share of the funding volume. Since a similar development is expected in Germany, it is all the more important to automate the billing of cinema tickets with the KulturPass. Therefore, a far-reaching agreement has been made with acardo, whereby acardo will take over the technical processing. We are pleased to be able to provide our cinema partners with a way to process the KulturPass in good time," says Christoph Thye, CEO of acardo group AG.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.

Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121

mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

20.04.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

