EQS-News: Vectron Systems AG: Vectron subsidiary acardo expands cooperation with budni

Vectron Systems AG: Vectron subsidiary acardo expands cooperation with budni



18.04.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Münster, 18. April 2023: The acardo group AG (acardo), a wholly owned subsidiary of Vectron Systems AG (Vectron), will bring coupons to the budni-app in the future and will also take over industry marketing.



For successful retail chains, their own apps are now among the most important marketing channels. Added values such as discount coupons are particularly popular with the mostly younger users. In order to implement the playout of coupons in the budni app, budni will in future use a special backend service (API of the acardo Promotion Hub), which acardo has developed especially for digital touchpoints. This enables the simple integration of coupon promotions in apps and takes care of the display of corresponding graphics and texts.



The acardo Promotion Hub is optimally integrated into the budni infrastructure, as the coupon clearing and thus also the coupon redemption is already managed by acardo. The new function in the budni app was launched in March 2023.



As with the EDEKA app, acardo will be responsible for marketing the app coupons to the industry. "We are pleased to have another driving force in digital marketing with the budni-app," says Christoph Thye, CEO of acardo group AG.

About Vectron Systems AG:

With more than 250,000 POS systems sold to date, the listed Vectron Systems AG is one of the largest European suppliers of POS solutions. Building on this, the area of apps integrated into the POS systems as well as digital and cloud-based services is becoming increasingly important in the catering and bakery sectors. The spectrum of solutions ranges from loyalty and payment functions to omni-channel ordering, online reservations and online reporting.



In the retail segment, the wholly owned subsidiary acardo AG is one of the leading providers of consumer activation tools, such as coupons, cashback solutions and consumer apps in Germany. These are currently used in more than 30,000 shops, consisting of grocery shops, drugstores, cinemas and pharmacies. acardo offers its customers a full service, from conception and technical implementation to coupon clearing. Customers include the largest companies in their respective industries, such as EDEKA, Müller, Nestlé, Unilever, Kellogg's, Krombacher, Coca-Cola, PEPSI, Beiersdorf, Hexal, CinemaxX, Cineplex, Universal and Warner Bros.

Contact:

Meister Consulting GmbH

Tobias Meister

Im Schling 3

59955 Winterberg

phone: +49 (0) 2983 908121

mob: +49 (0) 170 2939080

E-Mail: meister@meisterconsult.com

