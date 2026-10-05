Vedere Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A419EU / ISIN: GB00BRJS8211
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05.10.2026 19:26:53
EQS-News: Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report
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EQS-News: Vedere Holdings PLC
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Vedere Holdings PLC Annual Report and Financial Statements available
Düsseldorf, 5 October 2026 - Vedere Holdings PLC announces that its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 are now available on the Company's website.
The report can be found in the investor relations section of the website. For clarity, it does not include Acacia Training Limited, which is no longer a subsidiary of Vedere Holdings PLC. For further information, please refer to the annual financial report.
Founded in 2024, Vedere Holdings plc is dedicated to establishing and acquiring entities in the Education and Healthcare sectors that align with its core principles of people-centric innovation, environmental stewardship and economic prosperity. Vedere supports founders and business owners committed to scalable, values-driven growth.
Contacts for IR and Media Enquiries:
pr@financialmedia.group
Franziska Grobler Financial Media Group
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
05.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vedere Holdings PLC
|Acacia House, Trentham Business Quarter, Bellringer Road
|ST4 8GB Stoke on Trent
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+44 7595220470
|Internet:
|vederegroup.com
|ISIN:
|GB00BRJS8211
|WKN:
|A419EU
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt)
|LEI Code:
|213800OKXXVN1E6HSP25
|EQS News ID:
|2410672
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2410672 05.10.2026 CET/CEST
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Vedere Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|3,48
|0,00%