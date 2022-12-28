|
28.12.2022 09:30:02
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Change in the Veganz Executive Board
|
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Change in the Veganz Executive Board
(Berlin, 28 December 2022) Alexandra Vázquez Bea (39), Chief Financial Officer of Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, will leave the Company at her own request by mutual agreement on 31 December 2022 to pursue a new professional challenge. Ms. Vázquez Bea assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as a member of the Executive Board of Veganz Group AG on 1 July 2021 with responsibility for Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal and Investor Relations.
The Supervisory Board of Veganz Group AG will decide on Ms Vazquez Bea's successor as soon as possible.
About Veganz Group AG
Contact:
28.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1522135
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1522135 28.12.2022 CET/CEST
