EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Change in the Veganz Executive Board

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Veganz Group AG: Change in the Veganz Executive Board



28.12.2022 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Change in the Veganz Executive Board

(Berlin, 28 December 2022) Alexandra Vázquez Bea (39), Chief Financial Officer of Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, will leave the Company at her own request by mutual agreement on 31 December 2022 to pursue a new professional challenge. Ms. Vázquez Bea assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as a member of the Executive Board of Veganz Group AG on 1 July 2021 with responsibility for Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal and Investor Relations.

The Supervisory Board of Veganz Group AG will decide on Ms Vazquez Bea's successor as soon as possible.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) Good for you, better for everyone is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in opening up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and at over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and its sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in a Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

Contact:

Veganz Group AG

Vanina Hoffmann

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 (0)170 6837016

vanina.hoffmann@veganz.de