EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Ideal location for Veganz Food Factory Germany in Brandenburg

Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Veganz Group AG: Ideal location for Veganz Food Factory Germany in Brandenburg



09.03.2023 / 09:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ideal location for Veganz Food Factory Germany in Brandenburg

(Berlin, 9 March 2023) Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, is now setting up the Veganz Food Factory Germany, originally planned for Werder (Havel), Brandenburg, in Ludwigsfelde, also Brandenburg.

Therefore, Veganz has taken over the production facility of around 3,000 square metres, newly built in 2022, in an excellent location in the Berlin-Brandenburg metropolitan region with first-class transport links directly next to the Berliner Ring motorway as of 1 February 2023. The Company will benefit from the sites high-quality building infrastructure, enabling a liquidity-preserving start-up and optimal production ramp-up. In line with production planning, the new and innovative plant-based milk alternatives will be produced here using the patented 2D printing process, as well as the plant-based meat alternatives using peas ("Textured Vegetable Protein", TVP).

"We are delighted to have found the perfect production site for our Veganz Food Factory Germany in the state of Brandenburg and to have thus reached the next important milestone on the path to achieving our goals," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. "As an innovative food tech company, it is our declared target to improve profitability and strengthen our innovative power by increasing the vertical integration of our value chain."

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) Good for you, better for everyone is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in opening up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and at over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and its sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in a Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

