EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG

Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG

Publication of the Half-Year Report 2022

(Berlin, 22 September 2022) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Alexandra Vázquez Bea (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report 2022 on

Thursday, 29 September 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)

In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:

Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197

United Kingdom: +44 (0)330 165 4012

Confirmation Code: 8311744

The webcast for the conference call is available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/veganz20220929/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:

https://ir.veganz.com/publications/

There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.

The conference language is English.

