|
22.09.2022 14:18:17
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG
|
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG
(Berlin, 22 September 2022) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Alexandra Vázquez Bea (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Half-Year Report 2022 on
Thursday, 29 September 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)
In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:
Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
Confirmation Code: 8311744
The webcast for the conference call is available at:
If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:
There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.
The conference language is English.
About Veganz Group AG
Contact:
22.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1448551
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1448551 22.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!