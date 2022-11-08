|
08.11.2022 16:37:35
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG
|
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG
(Berlin, 8 November 2022) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Alexandra Vázquez Bea (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Quarterly Statement Q3 2022 on
Tuesday, 15 November 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)
To participate, please register in advance of the conference at:
After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.
The webcast for the conference call is available at:
If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:
There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.
The conference language is English.
About Veganz Group AG
Contact:
08.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1482283
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1482283 08.11.2022 CET/CEST
