EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG

Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG

Publication of the Annual Report 2022 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2023



(Berlin, 3 May 2023) Jan Bredack (Founder and CEO) and Moritz Möller (CMO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report 2022 as well as the Quarterly Statement Q1 2023 on



Thursday, 11 May 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)



To participate, please register in advance of the conference at:

https://webcast.meetyoo.de/reg/Y36gIExHoxa1



After registration, you will receive a confirmation email with individual dial-in data.



The webcast for the conference call is available at:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/veganz-fy22-q1-2023/no-audio



If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download on the report day under the following link:

https://ir.veganz.com/publications/



There you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation during the course of the report day.



The conference language is English.



About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.com) Good for you, better for everyone is the brand for plant-based food. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz became known as the European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming corporate philosophy, Veganz succeeded in opening up the vegan niche and establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and at over 28,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is continuously optimised with high-quality, innovative items and its sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in a Handelsblatt 2021 ranking. Contact:

Veganz Group AG

Vanina Hoffmann

Head of Investor Relations

T: +49 (0)170 6837016

vanina.hoffmann@veganz.de

