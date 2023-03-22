|
22.03.2023 13:00:10
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Massimo Garau becomes new Chief Financial Officer at Veganz
|
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Massimo Garau becomes new Chief Financial Officer at Veganz
(Berlin, 22 March 2023) The Supervisory Board of Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, has appointed Massimo Garau (59) as the Company's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 July 2023. In this role, he will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Human Resources, IT, Legal and Investor Relations.
Massimo Garau started his professional career in 1992 as Strategic Planning and Business Development Manager at Ansaldo Finmeccanica, Italy, before joining EVC (European Vinyls Corporation, today: INEOS Vinyls) in 1995 first as Assistant to the Executive Director Downstream Business at the EVC International Co-ordination Centre in Belgium, later at EVC Rigid Film GmbH (today: INEOS Films) in Germany as Supply Chain Coordinator and Member of the Executive Board. In November 2000, he started his career at August Storck KG, which has lasted until today: following his position as Head of Corporate Planning and Development in Germany, he was appointed Head of Finance for Storck Northern Europe in 2006. Based in Denmark and Sweden, he headed the finance department of the regional headquarters, was responsible for the successful turnaround of the region together with the Area Manager and also took on the role of Business Manager Baltics and Iceland. In 2014, Massimo Garau was appointed Director of Finance and Administration of Storck Deutschland KG; in this newly created position, he set up the finance department and is also responsible for goods management, customer service as well as process and risk management.
"We are delighted to have been able to recruit Mr Garau, a proven leader with many years of relevant international experience, to Veganz Group AG," says Roland Sieker, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Veganz Group AG. "He will play a key role in actively driving the next stage of the Company's development towards sustainable profitable growth."
About Veganz Group AG
Contact:
22.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1586587
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1586587 22.03.2023 CET/CEST
