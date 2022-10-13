EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Strong partners for the cultural transformation in nutrition: Veganz Group AG and HACK AG conclude trademark license agreement

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

Veganz Group AG: Strong partners for the cultural transformation in nutrition: Veganz Group AG and HACK AG conclude trademark license agreement



13.10.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Berlin, 13th October 2022 Whether eaten at the breakfast table or on the way to work, baked goods are a staple of the German diet. As in other areas, our culture is changing significantly: influenced by climate change, 32 percent of Germans are already eating flexitarian and climate-friendly diets by resorting to vegan alternatives[1]. This demand trend is clearly visible in the retail sector. In Germany alone, the vegan-vegetarian market grew by over 22.7 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to Nielsen figures. Recently, the food retailer REWE introduced a purely vegan meat counter in North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany).

Vegan baked goods are also certainly in trend! More and more customers are looking for vegan alternatives, whether it's croissants, cakes, donuts or muffins. Veganz has continually been building up this product category, and with HACK AG is taking the next step: together HACK AG, one of the leading producers of bakery and pastry products, and Veganz Group AG, the only multicategory provider of vegan foodstuffs in Europe, will now offer delicious plant-based cakes, tarts, muffins and donuts under the Veganz brand in numerous distribution channels and at various food contact points.

For Veganz, following our partnerships with Aramark, Eurowings and Valora, among others, this is just the next logical step to add high-quality baked goods and confectionery products to our well-known, popular brand, and make delicious, environmentally-friendly food available to even more people, says Jan Bredack, founder and chairman of Veganz Group AG. With this strong partnership, Veganz Group AG and HACK AG are helping to sustainably provide for 100 percent of people in the future.



About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) Good for you, better for everyone is the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in Berlin in 2011, Veganz has come to be known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming philosophy, Veganz succeeded in breaking into the vegan niche, establishing the plant-based food trend on the market. The current product portfolio includes products covering from breakfast to dinner and is available in more than half of all European countries and in over 22,000 points of sale (POS) worldwide. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously expanded to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is also constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in an exclusive Handelsblatt 2021 ranking.

[1] Civey Monitoring, Welche dieser Ernährungsweisen trifft am ehesten auf Sie zu? n>10.000, 22.7.2022