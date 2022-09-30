EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz is opening a new production facility in Austria

EQS-News: Veganz Group AG / Key word(s): Expansion

Veganz Group AG: Veganz is opening a new production facility in Austria



30.09.2022 / 10:00 CET/CEST

(Berlin, 30/09/2022) Veganz Group AG, the only multi-category provider of vegan foodstuffs in Europe, is opening its third in-house production facility on 4th October 2022, this time in Spielberg, Austria. The demand for Veganzs Cashewbert from retailers and consumers is so high that the capacity of the production facility opened in 2020 in Berlin Prenzlauer Berg is no longer sufficient, so the cheese alternative is now being produced at another production facility. Its opening will be celebrated onsite with representatives from the press, well-known influencers and friends of Veganz.

The Vegan alternative to Camembert consists of only four ingredients and is free from soya, palm oil and additives. It owes its authentic taste from the starter cultures and gourmet mushroom cultures it contains. These also support the fermentation of the cashew and macadamia nuts and give the Cashewbert its typical white rind.

The Veganz Cashewbert not only impresses with its smooth taste, but also with its sustainability. Compared to a dairy Camembert, which produces 1,397g of CO2, the Cashewbert emits just 533g of CO2 per 175g, just one third of the emissions. In addition, the cheese substitute is certified organic and packaged in a sustainable cardboard box.

We are very pleased that we can now open our third in-house production facility, says Jan Bredack, CEO and founder of Veganz Group AG. With our investments in smaller, temporary production facilities for the in-house production of our meat, fish, cheese and egg alternatives, we ensure a largely liquidity-preserving production ramp-up. In addition, this route allows us to quickly adapt to the respective demand situation and minimises production start-up risks.

About Veganz Group AG

Veganz (veganz.de) Good for you, better for everyone the brand for plant-based foods. Founded in 2011 in Berlin, Veganz became known as a European vegan supermarket chain. With a colourful and life-affirming company philosophy, Veganz managed to break into the vegan niche and establish the plant-based nutrition trend on the market. The current product portfolio comprises products for every meal of the day and is available in more than half of all European countries and more than 22,000 points of sale (POS) globally. In addition, the Veganz product portfolio is being continuously optimised to include high-quality, innovative items, and the sustainable value chain is constantly being improved. For this commitment, Veganz was voted Germanys most innovative food brand in an exclusive 2021 ranking by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

