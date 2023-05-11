|
11.05.2023 07:30:21
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz publishes Annual Report 2022
|
EQS-News: Veganz Group AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report
Veganz publishes Annual Report 2022
(Berlin, 11 May 2023) Veganz Group AG (veganz.com), the only multi-category provider of vegan food in Europe, also had to contend with the ongoing economic slowdown: while the food retail and discount sectors focused on ensuring basic supplies for the population in the first few months of the year, the young core target group (Generation Z and Millennials+) were subsequently hit particularly hard by price increases due to their comparatively low incomes. The overall effect of this development was to make new listings of Veganz products and the implementation of promotional activities more difficult, leading to a decline in sales of Veganz Group AG to EUR 23.6 million (prior year: EUR 30.4 million). By contrast, the number of points of sale (POS) as of 31 December 2022 increased to 28,217 (31 December 2021: 25,199) mainly due to a Christmas promotion in the discount segment with a total of 4,538 POS in the fourth quarter of 2022 (prior year: 3,340 POS).
Sales channel food service expanded
Continued focus on Germany and Europe
Gross profit margin increased to 32.4 percent
Consistent expansion of in-house production
"2022 was a truly challenging year, but we used the difficult situation for everyone involved as an opportunity to realign Veganz for the future," says Jan Bredack, founder and CEO of Veganz Group AG. "As well as repositioning ourselves from a retailer to an innovative food tech company, continuously expanding our in-house production, optimising our product range and focusing more on licensing business, we also secured an additional strategic pillar with the acquisition of an exclusive licence for the patented production and distribution of 2D-printed dairy alternatives in a fast-growing market."
1 Including long-term financial liabilities, i.e. EUR 10m bond maturing in February 2025 and EUR 2m crowdfunding redeemable in December 2023
About Veganz Group AG
Contact:
11.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Veganz Group AG
|Warschauer Straße 32
|10243 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 2936378 20
|E-mail:
|info@veganz.de
|Internet:
|https://veganz.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3E5ED2
|WKN:
|A3E5ED
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1629871
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1629871 11.05.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Veganzmehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz with earnings improvement in the first quarter of 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz mit Ergebnisverbesserung im ersten Quartal 2023 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2022 (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Veganz publishes Annual Report 2022 (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Invitation to the conference call of Veganz Group AG (EQS Group)
|
03.05.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz der Veganz Group AG (EQS Group)
|
22.03.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Massimo Garau wird neuer Finanzvorstand bei Veganz (EQS Group)
|
22.03.23
|EQS-News: Veganz Group AG: Massimo Garau becomes new Chief Financial Officer at Veganz (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Veganzmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Veganz
|10,80
|-0,92%